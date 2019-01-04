Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corp    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/04 03:47:02 pm
62.14 USD   +1.30%
2018UMB FINANCIAL CORP : annual earnings release
2017UMB FINANCIAL CORP : quaterly earnings release
2016UMB FINANCIAL CORP : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:16pm CET

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after market hours on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting the investor relations area of umbfinancial.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 4Q 2018 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through February 13, 2019 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10127436. The call replay may also be accessed at umbfinancial.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., offering complete banking services, payment solutions and asset servicing, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and registered investment advisors. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, as well as two national specialty-lending businesses. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Financial.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMB FINANCIAL CORP
03:16pUMB FINANCIAL : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
BU
2018UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018UMB HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Offers Analysis of Health Savings Account Accountholde..
BU
2018UMB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
2018UMB : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
2018UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter Income from Continuing Operati..
BU
2018UMB FINANCIAL : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2018UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
2018UMB FINANCIAL : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 029 M
EBIT 2018 312 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 13,55
P/E ratio 2019 13,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,00x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,87x
Capitalization 3 088 M
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 68,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Director-Operations
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORP0.61%3 088
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.67%177 917
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%76 127
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD0.00%50 350
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-0.49%49 010
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.84%48 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.