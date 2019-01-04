UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after market hours on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting the investor relations area of umbfinancial.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 4Q 2018 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through February 13, 2019 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10127436. The call replay may also be accessed at umbfinancial.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., offering complete banking services, payment solutions and asset servicing, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and registered investment advisors. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas, as well as two national specialty-lending businesses. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Financial.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn.

