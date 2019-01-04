UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

UMB
Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company,
will release earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018
after market hours on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The company plans to
host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January
30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).
Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free)
877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the
UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting the
investor relations area of umbfinancial.com
or by using the following the link:
UMB
Financial 4Q 2018 Conference Call
A replay of the conference call may be heard through February 13, 2019
by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The
replay access code required for playback is 10127436. The call replay
may also be accessed at umbfinancial.com
by visiting the investor relations area.
About UMB:
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company
headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., offering complete banking services,
payment solutions and asset servicing, which includes services to mutual
funds and alternative-investment entities and registered investment
advisors. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout
Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and
Texas, as well as two national specialty-lending businesses. For more
information, visit UMB.com,
UMB
Financial.com, UMB
Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB
Facebook and UMB
LinkedIn.
