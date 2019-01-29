UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Earnings of $196.3 Million for the Full-Year 2018 0 01/29/2019 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. “Results for the fourth quarter 2018 included 8.5 percent annualized average loan growth, 9.9 percent deposit growth and margin expansion of six basis points on a linked-quarter basis,” said Mariner Kemper, chairman and chief executive officer. “However, our results for the quarter were significantly impacted by the charge off of a single $48.1 million factoring relationship. Strong asset quality has long been a hallmark of UMB and this event is certainly not typical for us. After a thorough review, we believe that the issues specific to this credit were isolated and that this charge-off does not point to deterioration in any particular sector. We will continue to evaluate our internal controls.” Income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2018 was $25.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $57.8 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018 (linked quarter) and $47.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2017. The reported GAAP income from continuing operations represents decreases of 56.0 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 46.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, income from continuing operations was $196.3 million, or $3.94 per diluted share, which is an increase of 7.3 percent compared to $183.0 million, or $3.67 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Net operating income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial measure reconciled to income from continuing operations, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $27.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $58.0 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $47.5 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. These results represent decreases of 52.5 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 42.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net operating income from continuing operations was $200.7 million, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to $183.7 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. Summary of quarterly financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q4 Q3 Q4 2018 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 25,454 $ 57,849 $ 47,357 Income from discontinued operations — — 64,604 Net income 25,454 57,849 111,961 Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 0.52 1.16 0.95 Earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted) — — 1.30 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.52 1.16 2.25 Net operating income from continuing operations 27,578 58,024 47,533 Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 0.56 1.16 0.95 GAAP - continuing operations Return on average assets 0.46 % 1.11 % 0.91 % Return on average equity 4.57 10.32 8.72 Efficiency ratio 71.26 71.27 71.70 Non-GAAP - continuing operations Operating return on average assets 0.50 % 1.11 % 0.91 % Operating return on average equity 4.95 10.35 8.75 Operating efficiency ratio 70.19 71.18 71.59 Summary of year-to-date financial results UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December December YTD YTD 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations $ 196,260 $ 182,976 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (747 ) 64,129 Net income 195,513 247,105 Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 3.94 3.67 (Losses) earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted) (0.01 ) 1.29 Earnings per share (diluted) 3.93 4.96 Net operating income from continuing operations 200,743 183,688 Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted) 4.03 3.69 GAAP - continuing operations Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 8.94 8.79 Efficiency ratio 70.39 71.33 Non-GAAP - continuing operations Operating return on average assets 0.96 % 0.90 % Operating return on average equity 9.15 8.83 Operating efficiency ratio 69.82 71.22 Discussion of results from continuing operations Summary of revenue UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Net interest income $ 161,808 $ 150,490 $ 146,346 $ 11,318 $ 15,462 Noninterest income: Trust and securities processing 41,891 43,425 44,234 (1,534 ) (2,343 ) Trading and investment banking 3,119 3,711 5,015 (592 ) (1,896 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 20,733 20,927 21,364 (194 ) (631 ) Insurance fees and commissions 312 339 388 (27 ) (76 ) Brokerage fees 6,761 6,402 6,127 359 634 Bankcard fees 16,375 16,838 17,617 (463 ) (1,242 ) Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 211 54 (211 ) (54 ) Other 5,808 9,032 11,234 (3,224 ) (5,426 ) Total noninterest income $ 94,999 $ 100,885 $ 106,033 $ (5,886 ) $ (11,034 ) Total revenue $ 256,807 $ 251,375 $ 252,379 $ 5,432 $ 4,428 Net interest margin 3.24 % 3.18 % 3.21 % Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue 36.99 40.13 42.01 Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, beginning in the first quarter of 2018, net interest margin is computed using net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes; prior period net interest margins are computed using the then-statutory federal income tax rate of 35 percent and, where applicable, state income taxes. Net interest income Net interest income totaled $161.8 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 7.5 percent, from linked quarter levels, impacted by a $249.4 million, or 2.1 percent, increase in average loans, as well as a six-basis-point improvement in net interest margin.

Earning asset yields improved 14 basis points from the linked quarter, primarily due to improved loan yields of 24 basis points to 5.11 percent, in part driven by favorable re-pricing from recent increases in short-term interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 1.21 percent, driven by a 19-basis point increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Total cost of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 75 basis points, an increase of 13 basis points from the linked quarter.

On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was driven by an 8.0 percent, or $883.2 million, increase in average loans, as well as higher average loan yields, which increased 71 basis points from 2017, primarily driven by higher short-term interest rates, volume, and asset mix changes.

For the fourth quarter 2018, average earning assets stood at $20.5 billion, an increase of 5.8 percent over the fourth quarter 2017. Noninterest income Fourth quarter 2018 noninterest income decreased $5.9 million, or 5.8 percent, on a linked quarter basis, largely due to: Decreases of $5.7 million and $1.3 million in company-owned life insurance income and derivative income, respectively, both of which are recorded in other income. These decreases were partially offset by $2.9 million in gains on sales of assets and $0.9 million in loss recoveries. A decrease in trust and securities processing due to a $1.5 million decline in alternative investment revenue. A $0.6 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to decreased bond trading income.

Compared to prior year, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4 percent, primarily driven by: Decreases of $6.6 million and $0.9 million in company-owned life insurance and derivative income, respectively, both of which are recorded in other income. These decreases were partially offset by $2.9 million in gains on sales of assets. A $3.5 million decline in fund servicing revenue due to customer repricing and losses, which was partially offset by an increase of $1.4 million in corporate trust income, both recorded in trust and securities processing. A $1.9 million decrease in trading and investment banking income due to decreased trading volume. A $1.7 million increase in rewards and rebates expense recorded as an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in interchange income. A $0.6 million decrease in service charges on deposits primarily due to customer repricing.

Noninterest expense Summary of noninterest expense UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Salaries and employee benefits $ 103,992 $ 102,956 $ 107,656 $ 1,036 $ (3,664 ) Occupancy, net 11,845 11,628 11,148 217 697 Equipment 18,983 18,533 18,690 450 293 Supplies and services 3,669 4,528 4,211 (859 ) (542 ) Marketing and business development 6,483 6,671 6,540 (188 ) (57 ) Processing fees 11,948 12,331 11,238 (383 ) 710 Legal and consulting 11,085 8,470 6,045 2,615 5,040 Bankcard 4,316 4,407 4,405 (91 ) (89 ) Amortization of other intangible assets 1,332 1,385 1,641 (53 ) (309 ) Regulatory fees 2,681 3,337 3,825 (656 ) (1,144 ) Other 7,987 6,139 7,160 1,848 827 Total noninterest expense $ 184,321 $ 180,385 $ 182,559 $ 3,936 $ 1,762 GAAP noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $184.3 million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.2 percent, from the linked quarter and an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.0 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense (as reconciled later in this release) was $181.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter 2017.

The linked quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $1.8 million increase in other noninterest expense, largely driven by a $0.9 million contribution made to the UMB Financial Corporation Charitable Foundation and an increase of $0.7 million in derivative expense. A $1.7 million increase in consulting expense incurred in conjunction with the company’s ongoing investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the continued modernization of its core systems. A $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, largely due to increased severance during the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased salary and wage expense driven by one additional business day in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. These increases were offset by a decrease in deferred compensation expense.

The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by: A $5.0 million increase in legal and consulting expense due to investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the continued ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems. An increase of $0.7 million in derivative expense recorded in other noninterest expense. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, largely due to decreased deferred compensation expense and bonus expense.

Full year 2018 financial discussion The 9.2 percent year-over-year increase in net interest income was driven by benefits from higher short-term interest rates, favorable pricing and increased loan balances. In 2018, average loan balances increased $762.9 million and average loan yields increased 57 basis points. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $620.4 million, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 47 basis points.

Full-year noninterest income decreased $21.9 million, or 5.2 percent, due to: An $8.1 million increase in rewards and rebates expense recorded as an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume, partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in interchange income. A $7.6 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to decreased bond trading income and due to market adjustments from the company’s seed investments in certain Scout funds following the liquidation of such investments in 2017. A $7.5 million decrease in fund servicing revenue and a $1.0 million decrease in wealth management revenue, partially offset by a $4.0 million increase in corporate trust revenue, all recorded in trust and securities processing. A $3.6 million decrease in gains on sales of available-for-sale securities. A $3.4 million decrease in service charges on deposits, primarily due to repricing. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.6 million in brokerage fees, primarily driven by higher 12b-1 income.

Full-year noninterest expense increased $12.7 million, or 1.8 percent, primarily due to: A $5.3 million increase in salary and employee benefit expense driven by increased bonus and sales commission expense and one additional business day in 2018 as compared to 2017, partially offset by a decrease in deferred compensation expense. A $6.5 million increase in legal and consulting expense and a $4.6 million increase in processing fees expense due to investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support business growth and the continued ongoing modernization of the company’s core systems. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.1 million in other noninterest expense due to lower operational losses during 2018 as compared to 2017.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense, which excludes the impact of acquisition expenses and other items as reconciled later in this release, was $712.0 million for full-year 2018, an increase of $8.0 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to the full-year 2017. Income taxes The company’s effective tax rate was 12.2 percent for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to 22.6 percent for the same period in 2017. The decrease is primarily a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, effective January 1, 2018. The decrease is also attributable to a discrete tax benefit of $5.1 million related to provision-to-return adjustments. Balance sheet Average total assets for the fourth quarter 2018 were $21.9 billion compared to $20.7 billion for both the linked quarter and the same period in 2017. Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Commercial $ 4,977,907 $ 4,717,530 $ 4,438,241 $ 260,377 $ 539,666 Asset-based loans 381,477 382,672 326,845 (1,195 ) 54,632 Factoring loans 300,265 264,414 212,123 35,851 88,142 Commercial credit card 178,772 199,730 172,193 (20,958 ) 6,579 Real estate - construction 826,310 814,053 835,715 12,257 (9,405 ) Real estate - commercial 3,663,610 3,701,072 3,394,232 (37,462 ) 269,378 Real estate - residential 697,927 688,097 619,985 9,830 77,942 Real estate - HELOC 555,161 566,460 649,268 (11,299 ) (94,107 ) Consumer credit card 248,309 222,223 247,284 26,086 1,025 Consumer other 132,812 152,894 164,667 (20,082 ) (31,855 ) Leases 5,386 9,407 24,163 (4,021 ) (18,777 ) Total loans $ 11,967,936 $ 11,718,552 $ 11,084,716 $ 249,384 $ 883,220 Average loans for the fourth quarter 2018 increased 2.1 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 8.0 percent compared to fourth quarter 2017. Summary of average securities - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Securities available for sale: U.S. Treasury $ 105,509 $ 38,044 $ 38,776 $ 67,465 $ 66,733 U.S. Agencies 198 198 14,753 - (14,555 ) Mortgage-backed 3,703,212 3,590,703 3,484,304 112,509 218,908 State and political subdivisions 2,353,816 2,290,906 2,555,462 62,910 (201,646 ) Corporates — 718 15,880 (718 ) (15,880 ) Total securities available for sale $ 6,162,735 $ 5,920,569 $ 6,109,175 $ 242,166 $ 53,560 Securities held to maturity: State and political subdivisions 1,180,061 1,205,007 1,269,058 (24,946 ) (88,997 ) Trading securities 61,629 45,476 43,388 16,153 18,241 Other securities 66,760 65,962 63,543 798 3,217 Total securities $ 7,471,185 $ 7,237,014 $ 7,485,164 $ 234,171 $ (13,979 ) Average securities available for sale increased 4.1 percent on a linked-quarter basis and remained flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Summary of average deposits - QTD Average UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q4 CQ vs. CQ vs. 2018 2018 2017 LQ PY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,052,011 $ 5,547,880 $ 6,180,293 $ 504,131 $ (128,282 ) Interest-bearing demand and savings 11,057,273 9,954,008 9,439,202 1,103,265 1,618,071 Time deposits 1,060,838 1,030,411 1,230,303 30,427 (169,465 ) Total deposits $ 18,170,122 $ 16,532,299 $ 16,849,798 $ 1,637,823 $ 1,320,324 Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total 33.31 % 33.56 % 36.68 % Average deposits increased 9.9 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 7.8 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily driven by the seasonal influx of public fund deposits as well as recent deposit campaigns. Capital Capital information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Total equity $ 2,228,470 $ 2,203,464 $ 2,181,531 Book value per common share 45.37 44.20 43.72 Regulatory capital: Common equity Tier 1 capital $ 2,142,469 $ 2,175,700 $ 2,041,504 Tier 1 capital 2,142,469 2,175,700 2,041,504 Total capital 2,318,145 2,348,731 2,213,050 Regulatory capital ratios: Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.89 % 13.47 % 12.95 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.89 13.47 12.95 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.95 14.54 14.04 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.87 10.58 9.94 On December 17, 2018, the company completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Under the ASR, the company repurchased a total of 780,321 shares of its common stock (or approximately 1.6 percent of its outstanding common stock on October 23, 2018, the date the agreement governing the ASR was entered into) for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million.

At December 31, 2018, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the foregoing table reflect the impact of this ASR, and exceeded all “well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds. Asset Quality Credit quality UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Net charge-offs - Commercial loans $ 44,010 $ 624 $ 6,137 $ 6,847 $ 2,248 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - Real estate loans 28 408 1,035 1,512 (242 ) Net charge-offs - Consumer credit card loans 1,606 1,632 1,786 1,849 1,612 Net charge-offs - Consumer other loans 23 82 46 94 167 Net charge-offs - Total loans 45,667 2,746 9,004 10,302 3,785 Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans 1.51 % 0.09 % 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.14 % Loans over 90 days past due $ 6,009 $ 1,927 $ 2,883 $ 5,650 $ 3,091 Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Nonaccrual and restructured loans $ 43,018 $ 50,568 $ 56,030 $ 67,604 $ 59,142 Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans 0.35 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.59 % 0.52 % Provision for loan losses $ 48,000 $ 5,750 $ 7,000 $ 10,000 $ 6,000 Nonperforming loans, defined as restructured loans on nonaccrual and all other nonaccrual loans, decreased $7.6 million from the linked quarter and $16.1 million from the prior year.

Net charge-offs were $45.7 million, or 1.51 percent, of average loans, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.09 percent, of average loans in the linked quarter, and $3.8 million, or 0.14 percent, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2017. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $48.1 million loss recognized on a single factoring credit relationship, which has since entered into bankruptcy. The company intends to pursue its rights both in and outside the bankruptcy proceedings.

Provision for loan losses increased $42.3 million from the linked quarter, and $42.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2017. This increase was driven by higher provision to cover the loss related to the single factoring credit relationship noted above, as well as other qualitative factors, such as macroeconomic conditions, loan growth, loan impairment changes, loan risk grading changes, and net charge-off levels. Dividend Declaration At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the board of directors declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2019. Conference Call The company plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. (CT). Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting the investor relations area of umbfinancial.com or by using the following the link: UMB Financial 4Q 2018 Conference Call A replay of the conference call may be heard through February 13, 2019 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10127436. The call replay may also be accessed at umbfinancial.com by visiting the investor relations area. Non-GAAP Financial Information In this release, we provide information about net operating income from continuing operations (net operating income), operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (operating EPS), operating return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio – and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for acquisition-, divestiture-, and severance-related items that management does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance. Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to acquisitions and divestitures, severance expense, and the cumulative tax impact of these adjustments. Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported, adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for sale, net). Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains, and our other communications may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “target,” “trend,” “plan,” “goal,” or other words of comparable meaning or future-tense or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. All forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Our actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, condition, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events, circumstances, or aspirations to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other applicable documents that are filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Current Report on Form 8-K, or other applicable document that is filed or furnished with the SEC. About UMB: UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. UMB offers personal banking, commercial banking, healthcare services and institutional banking, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and registered investment advisors. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Financial.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn. Consolidated Balance Sheets UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 2017 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Loans $ 12,178,150 $ 11,280,513 Allowance for loan losses (103,635 ) (100,604 ) Net loans 12,074,515 11,179,909 Loans held for sale 3,192 1,460 Investment Securities: Available for sale 6,542,800 6,258,577 Held to maturity 1,170,646 1,261,014 Trading securities 61,011 54,055 Other securities 73,692 65,897 Total investment securities 7,848,149 7,639,543 Federal funds sold and resell agreements 627,001 191,601 Interest-bearing due from banks 1,047,830 1,351,760 Cash and due from banks 645,123 392,723 Premises and equipment, net 283,879 275,942 Accrued income 110,168 98,863 Goodwill 180,867 180,867 Other intangibles, net 15,003 20,257 Other assets 515,392 438,658 Total assets $ 23,351,119 $ 21,771,583 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,680,070 $ 6,839,171 Interest-bearing demand and savings 11,454,442 9,903,565 Time deposits under $250,000 593,904 547,990 Time deposits of $250,000 or more 552,844 732,274 Total deposits 19,281,260 18,023,000 Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,518,920 1,260,704 Long-term debt 82,671 79,281 Accrued expenses and taxes 177,731 191,464 Other liabilities 62,067 35,603 Total liabilities 21,122,649 19,590,052 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 55,057 55,057 Capital surplus 1,054,601 1,046,095 Retained earnings 1,488,421 1,338,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (95,782 ) (45,525 ) Treasury stock (273,827 ) (212,206 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,228,470 2,181,531 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,351,119 $ 21,771,583 Consolidated Statements of Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 154,120 $ 122,885 $ 559,351 $ 461,301 Securities: Taxable interest 22,767 17,774 83,333 73,125 Tax-exempt interest 19,137 19,047 74,411 73,419 Total securities income 41,904 36,821 157,744 146,544 Federal funds and resell agreements 2,353 1,062 4,808 3,700 Interest-bearing due from banks 3,761 1,987 7,910 3,871 Trading securities 581 361 2,148 1,496 Total interest income 202,719 163,116 731,961 616,912 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 34,140 12,372 92,101 36,354 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 5,815 3,632 24,737 17,906 Other 956 766 4,677 3,739 Total interest expense 40,911 16,770 121,515 57,999 Net interest income 161,808 146,346 610,446 558,913 Provision for loan losses 48,000 6,000 70,750 41,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 113,808 140,346 539,696 517,913 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust and securities processing 41,891 44,234 172,163 176,646 Trading and investment banking 3,119 5,015 15,584 23,183 Service charges on deposit accounts 20,733 21,364 84,287 87,680 Insurance fees and commissions 312 388 1,292 1,972 Brokerage fees 6,761 6,127 25,807 23,208 Bankcard fees 16,375 17,617 68,520 73,030 Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 54 578 4,192 Other 5,808 11,234 33,467 33,651 Total noninterest income 94,999 106,033 401,698 423,562 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 103,992 107,656 419,091 413,830 Occupancy, net 11,845 11,148 45,239 44,462 Equipment 18,983 18,690 75,184 72,008 Supplies and services 3,669 4,211 16,103 17,173 Marketing and business development 6,483 6,540 24,372 21,469 Processing fees 11,948 11,238 46,977 42,331 Legal and consulting 11,085 6,045 29,859 23,406 Bankcard 4,316 4,405 17,514 19,471 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,332 1,641 5,764 7,326 Regulatory fees 2,681 3,825 12,695 15,527 Other 7,987 7,160 25,002 28,126 Total noninterest expense 184,321 182,559 717,800 705,129 Income before income taxes 24,486 63,820 223,594 236,346 Income tax (benefit) expense (968 ) 16,463 27,334 53,370 Income from continuing operations 25,454 47,357 196,260 182,976 Discontinued Operations Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes — 101,948 (917 ) 101,226 Income tax expense (benefit) — 37,344 (170 ) 37,097 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 64,604 (747 ) 64,129 NET INCOME $ 25,454 $ 111,961 $ 195,513 $ 247,105 PER SHARE DATA Basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.52 $ 0.96 $ 3.98 $ 3.72 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 1.31 (0.01 ) 1.30 Net income – basic 0.52 2.27 3.97 5.02 Diluted: Income from continuing operations 0.52 0.95 3.94 3.67 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — 1.30 (0.01 ) 1.29 Net income - diluted 0.52 2.25 3.93 4.96 Dividends 0.300 0.275 1.170 1.040 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 48,898,286 49,229,693 49,334,937 49,223,661 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 49,230,321 49,840,529 49,770,737 49,839,290 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Net income $ 25,454 $ 111,961 $ 195,513 $ 247,105 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities: Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net 81,742 (41,507 ) (51,271 ) 21,139 Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income — (54 ) (578 ) (4,192 ) Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities during the period 81,742 (41,561 ) (51,849 ) 16,947 Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges (2,368 ) 30 1,906 (1,050 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (19,515 ) 18,674 12,735 (3,880 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications 59,859 (22,857 ) (37,208 ) 12,017 Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income — — (13,049 ) — Net current-period other comprehensive income (loss) 59,859 (22,857 ) (50,257 ) 12,017 Comprehensive income $ 85,313 $ 89,104 $ 145,256 $ 259,122 Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity UMB Financial Corporation (dollars in thousands except per share data) (audited) Common

Stock Capital

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Treasury

Stock Total Balance - January 1, 2017 $ 55,057 $ 1,033,419 $ 1,142,887 $ (57,542 ) $ (211,437 ) $ 1,962,384 Total comprehensive income — — 247,105 12,017 — 259,122 Cash dividends ($1.04 per share) — — (51,882 ) — — (51,882 ) Purchase of treasury stock — — — — (15,276 ) (15,276 ) Issuance of equity awards — (2,871 ) — — 3,343 472 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 12,844 — — — 12,844 Sale of treasury stock — 608 — — 512 1,120 Exercise of stock options — 2,095 — — 10,652 12,747 Balance - December 31, 2017 $ 55,057 $ 1,046,095 $ 1,338,110 $ (45,525 ) $ (212,206 ) $ 2,181,531 (unaudited) Balance - January 1, 2018 $ 55,057 $ 1,046,095 $ 1,338,110 $ (45,525 ) $ (212,206 ) $ 2,181,531 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — 195,513 (50,257 ) — 145,256 Reclassification of certain tax effects — — 12,917 — — 12,917 Cash dividends ($1.17 per share) — — (58,264 ) — — (58,264 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (2,807 ) — — (73,700 ) (76,507 ) Issuance of equity awards — (2,004 ) — — 2,499 495 Recognition of equity-based compensation — 10,579 — — — 10,579 Sale of treasury stock — 524 — — 538 1,062 Exercise of stock options — 2,214 — — 9,042 11,256 Cumulative effect adjustments — — 145 — — 145 Balance - December 31, 2018 $ 55,057 $ 1,054,601 $ 1,488,421 $ (95,782 ) $ (273,827 ) $ 2,228,470 Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 11,967,936 5.11 % $ 11,084,716 4.40 % Securities: Taxable 3,943,891 2.29 3,688,202 1.91 Tax-exempt 3,465,665 2.77 3,753,574 3.08 Total securities 7,409,556 2.51 7,441,776 2.50 Federal funds and resell agreements 344,502 2.71 181,933 2.32 Interest bearing due from banks 672,916 2.22 587,181 1.34 Trading securities 61,629 4.44 43,388 4.21 Total earning assets 20,456,539 4.03 19,338,994 3.56 Allowance for loan losses (101,221 ) (100,344 ) Other assets 1,523,434 1,485,075 Total assets $ 21,878,752 $ 20,723,725 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,118,111 1.12 % $ 10,669,505 0.46 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,206,152 1.91 1,424,380 1.01 Borrowed funds 80,442 4.71 76,626 3.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,404,705 1.21 12,170,511 0.55 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 6,052,011 6,180,293 Other liabilities 213,107 217,721 Shareholders' equity 2,208,929 2,155,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,878,752 $ 20,723,725 Net interest spread 2.82 % 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.24 3.21 Average Balances / Yields and Rates UMB Financial Corporation (tax - equivalent basis) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Loans, net of unearned interest $ 11,606,544 4.82 % $ 10,843,642 4.25 % Securities: Taxable 3,858,829 2.16 3,918,001 1.87 Tax-exempt 3,505,602 2.68 3,657,951 3.08 Total securities 7,364,431 2.41 7,575,952 2.45 Federal funds and resell agreements 178,801 2.69 190,074 1.95 Interest bearing due from banks 419,768 1.88 351,293 1.10 Trading securities 49,345 4.97 57,013 3.28 Total earning assets 19,618,889 3.83 19,017,974 3.45 Allowance for loan losses (100,948 ) (97,231 ) Other assets 1,481,936 1,475,685 Total assets $ 20,999,877 $ 20,396,428 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 11,156,002 0.83 % $ 10,002,497 0.36 % Federal funds and repurchase agreements 1,559,149 1.59 2,095,111 0.85 Borrowed funds 79,191 5.91 76,301 4.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,794,342 0.95 12,173,909 0.48 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 5,828,545 5,936,172 Other liabilities 182,202 205,500 Shareholders' equity 2,194,788 2,080,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,999,877 $ 20,396,428 Net interest spread 2.88 % 2.97 % Net interest margin 3.21 3.15 Business Segment Information UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 100,423 $ 19,361 $ 31,988 $ 10,036 $ 161,808 Provision for loan losses 46,662 308 1,030 — 48,000 Noninterest income 14,689 41,569 30,310 8,431 94,999 Noninterest expense 65,037 48,175 59,112 11,997 184,321 Income before taxes 3,413 12,447 2,156 6,470 24,486 Income tax benefit (135 ) (492 ) (85 ) (256 ) (968 ) Income from continuing operations $ 3,548 $ 12,939 $ 2,241 $ 6,726 $ 25,454 Average assets $ 10,061,000 $ 4,291,000 $ 5,272,000 $ 2,255,000 $ 21,879,000 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 92,130 $ 15,245 $ 30,821 $ 8,150 $ 146,346 Provision for loan losses 4,437 360 1,203 — 6,000 Noninterest income 20,921 46,771 30,250 8,091 106,033 Noninterest expense 65,196 48,532 57,162 11,669 182,559 Income before taxes 43,418 13,124 2,706 4,572 63,820 Income tax expense 11,199 3,385 699 1,180 16,463 Income from continuing operations $ 32,219 $ 9,739 $ 2,007 $ 3,392 $ 47,357 Average assets $ 9,710,000 $ 4,101,000 $ 4,953,000 $ 1,960,000 $ 20,724,000 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 380,266 $ 66,585 $ 125,045 $ 38,550 $ 610,446 Provision for loan losses 63,841 1,335 5,574 — 70,750 Noninterest income 74,931 173,591 118,344 34,832 401,698 Noninterest expense 253,740 189,708 225,406 48,946 717,800 Income before taxes 137,616 49,133 12,409 24,436 223,594 Income tax expense 16,824 6,007 1,517 2,986 27,334 Income from continuing operations $ 120,792 $ 43,126 $ 10,892 $ 21,450 $ 196,260 Average assets $ 9,856,000 $ 3,995,000 $ 4,959,000 $ 2,190,000 $ 21,000,000 Year Ended December 31, 2017 Commercial

Banking Institutional

Banking Personal

Banking Healthcare

Services Total Net interest income $ 353,627 $ 51,977 $ 122,304 $ 31,005 $ 558,913 Provision for loan losses 32,937 1,461 6,602 — 41,000 Noninterest income 82,221 187,003 118,896 35,442 423,562 Noninterest expense 250,308 184,618 226,634 43,569 705,129 Income before taxes 152,603 52,901 7,964 22,878 236,346 Income tax expense 34,460 11,946 1,798 5,166 53,370 Income from continuing operations $ 118,143 $ 40,955 $ 6,166 $ 17,712 $ 182,976 Average assets $ 9,717,000 $ 3,622,000 $ 5,160,000 $ 1,897,000 $ 20,396,000 The company has strategically aligned its operations into the following four reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. Senior executive officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance for individual business segments. Previously, the company had the following two business segments: Bank and Asset Servicing. The company’s reportable segments include certain corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods. For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on methodologies in effect at December 31, 2018. Non-GAAP Financial Measures UMB Financial Corporation Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations: (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 25,454 $ 47,357 $ 196,260 $ 182,976 Adjustments: Acquisition and divestiture expense 5 52 2 74 Severance expense 2,725 224 5,760 1,039 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (606 ) (100 ) (1,279 ) (401 ) Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax) 2,124 176 4,483 712 Net operating income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 27,578 $ 47,533 $ 200,743 $ 183,688 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.95 $ 3.94 $ 3.67 Acquisition and divestiture expense (income) — — — — Severance expense 0.05 — 0.12 0.02 Tax-impact of adjustments (i) (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) — Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (Non-GAAP) $ 0.56 $ 0.95 $ 4.03 $ 3.69 GAAP Return on average assets 0.46 % 0.91 % 0.93 % 0.90 % Return on average equity 4.57 8.72 8.94 8.79 Non-GAAP Operating return on average assets 0.50 % 0.91 % 0.96 % 0.90 % Operating return on average equity 4.95 8.75 9.15 8.83 (i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2 percent for periods beginning after December 31, 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The prior periods were calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 36.0 percent. Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio Non-GAAP reconciliations: UMB Financial Corporation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Noninterest expense $ 184,321 $ 182,559 $ 717,800 $ 705,129 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax): Acquisition and divestiture expense 5 52 2 74 Severance expense 2,725 224 5,760 1,039 Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax) 2,730 276 5,762 1,113 Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 181,591 $ 182,283 $ 712,038 $ 704,016 Noninterest expense $ 184,321 $ 182,559 $ 717,800 $ 705,129 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,332 1,641 5,764 7,326 Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator A) $ 182,989 $ 180,918 $ 712,036 $ 697,803 Operating noninterest expense $ 181,591 $ 182,283 $ 712,038 $ 704,016 Less: Amortization of other intangibles 1,332 1,641 5,764 7,326 Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles (Non-GAAP) (numerator B) $ 180,259 $ 180,642 $ 706,274 $ 696,690 Net interest income $ 161,808 $ 146,346 $ 610,446 $ 558,913 Noninterest income 94,999 106,033 401,698 423,562 Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net — 54 578 4,192 Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A) $ 256,807 $ 252,325 $ 1,011,566 $ 978,283 Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A) 71.26 % 71.70 % 70.39 % 71.33 % Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A) 70.19 71.59 69.82 71.22 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005868/en/

