UMB Financial Corporation : Reports Earnings of $196.3 Million for the Full-Year 2018
01/29/2019
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company,
announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31,
2018.
“Results for the fourth quarter 2018 included 8.5 percent annualized
average loan growth, 9.9 percent deposit growth and margin expansion of
six basis points on a linked-quarter basis,” said Mariner Kemper,
chairman and chief executive officer. “However, our results for the
quarter were significantly impacted by the charge off of a single $48.1
million factoring relationship. Strong asset quality has long been a
hallmark of UMB and this event is certainly not typical for us. After a
thorough review, we believe that the issues specific to this credit were
isolated and that this charge-off does not point to deterioration in any
particular sector. We will continue to evaluate our internal controls.”
Income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter 2018 was $25.5
million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to $57.8 million, or $1.16
per diluted share, in the third quarter 2018 (linked quarter) and $47.4
million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2017. The
reported GAAP income from continuing operations represents decreases of
56.0 percent on a linked-quarter basis and 46.3 percent compared to the
fourth quarter 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, income from
continuing operations was $196.3 million, or $3.94 per diluted share,
which is an increase of 7.3 percent compared to $183.0 million, or $3.67
per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Net operating income from continuing operations, a non-GAAP financial
measure reconciled to income from continuing operations, the nearest
comparable GAAP measure, later in this release, was $27.6 million, or
$0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2018, compared to $58.0
million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and $47.5
million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2017. These
results represent decreases of 52.5 percent on a linked-quarter basis
and 42.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2017. For the year ended
December 31, 2018, net operating income from continuing operations was
$200.7 million, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to $183.7 million,
or $3.69 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Summary of quarterly financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Q4
Q3
Q4
2018
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
25,454
$
57,849
$
47,357
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
64,604
Net income
25,454
57,849
111,961
Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
0.52
1.16
0.95
Earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted)
—
—
1.30
Earnings per share (diluted)
0.52
1.16
2.25
Net operating income from continuing operations
27,578
58,024
47,533
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
0.56
1.16
0.95
GAAP - continuing operations
Return on average assets
0.46
%
1.11
%
0.91
%
Return on average equity
4.57
10.32
8.72
Efficiency ratio
71.26
71.27
71.70
Non-GAAP - continuing operations
Operating return on average assets
0.50
%
1.11
%
0.91
%
Operating return on average equity
4.95
10.35
8.75
Operating efficiency ratio
70.19
71.18
71.59
Summary of year-to-date financial results
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December
December
YTD
YTD
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations
$
196,260
$
182,976
(Loss) income from discontinued operations
(747
)
64,129
Net income
195,513
247,105
Earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
3.94
3.67
(Losses) earnings per share from discontinued operations (diluted)
(0.01
)
1.29
Earnings per share (diluted)
3.93
4.96
Net operating income from continuing operations
200,743
183,688
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations (diluted)
4.03
3.69
GAAP - continuing operations
Return on average assets
0.93
%
0.90
%
Return on average equity
8.94
8.79
Efficiency ratio
70.39
71.33
Non-GAAP - continuing operations
Operating return on average assets
0.96
%
0.90
%
Operating return on average equity
9.15
8.83
Operating efficiency ratio
69.82
71.22
Discussion of results from continuing operations
Summary of revenue
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q4
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Net interest income
$
161,808
$
150,490
$
146,346
$
11,318
$
15,462
Noninterest income:
Trust and securities processing
41,891
43,425
44,234
(1,534
)
(2,343
)
Trading and investment banking
3,119
3,711
5,015
(592
)
(1,896
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
20,733
20,927
21,364
(194
)
(631
)
Insurance fees and commissions
312
339
388
(27
)
(76
)
Brokerage fees
6,761
6,402
6,127
359
634
Bankcard fees
16,375
16,838
17,617
(463
)
(1,242
)
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
—
211
54
(211
)
(54
)
Other
5,808
9,032
11,234
(3,224
)
(5,426
)
Total noninterest income
$
94,999
$
100,885
$
106,033
$
(5,886
)
$
(11,034
)
Total revenue
$
256,807
$
251,375
$
252,379
$
5,432
$
4,428
Net interest margin
3.24
%
3.18
%
3.21
%
Total noninterest income as a % of total revenue
36.99
40.13
42.01
Following the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, beginning in
the first quarter of 2018, net interest margin is computed using net
interest income adjusted to a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis
assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21 percent and, where
applicable, state income taxes; prior period net interest margins are
computed using the then-statutory federal income tax rate of 35 percent
and, where applicable, state income taxes.
Net interest income
Net interest income totaled $161.8 million, an increase of $11.3
million, or 7.5 percent, from linked quarter levels, impacted by a
$249.4 million, or 2.1 percent, increase in average loans, as well as
a six-basis-point improvement in net interest margin.
Earning asset yields improved 14 basis points from the linked quarter,
primarily due to improved loan yields of 24 basis points to 5.11
percent, in part driven by favorable re-pricing from recent increases
in short-term interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities
increased 14 basis points to 1.21 percent, driven by a 19-basis point
increase in cost of interest-bearing deposits. Total cost of deposits,
including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 75 basis points, an
increase of 13 basis points from the linked quarter.
On a year-over-year basis, the increase in net interest income was
driven by an 8.0 percent, or $883.2 million, increase in average
loans, as well as higher average loan yields, which increased 71 basis
points from 2017, primarily driven by higher short-term interest
rates, volume, and asset mix changes.
For the fourth quarter 2018, average earning assets stood at $20.5
billion, an increase of 5.8 percent over the fourth quarter 2017.
Noninterest income
Fourth quarter 2018 noninterest income decreased $5.9 million, or 5.8
percent, on a linked quarter basis, largely due to:
Decreases of $5.7 million and $1.3 million in company-owned life
insurance income and derivative income, respectively, both of
which are recorded in other income. These decreases were partially
offset by $2.9 million in gains on sales of assets and $0.9
million in loss recoveries.
A decrease in trust and securities processing due to a $1.5
million decline in alternative investment revenue.
A $0.6 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to
decreased bond trading income.
Compared to prior year, noninterest income in the fourth quarter of
2018 decreased $11.0 million, or 10.4 percent, primarily driven by:
Decreases of $6.6 million and $0.9 million in company-owned life
insurance and derivative income, respectively, both of which are
recorded in other income. These decreases were partially offset by
$2.9 million in gains on sales of assets.
A $3.5 million decline in fund servicing revenue due to customer
repricing and losses, which was partially offset by an increase of
$1.4 million in corporate trust income, both recorded in trust and
securities processing.
A $1.9 million decrease in trading and investment banking income
due to decreased trading volume.
A $1.7 million increase in rewards and rebates expense recorded as
an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume,
partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in interchange income.
A $0.6 million decrease in service charges on deposits primarily
due to customer repricing.
Noninterest expense
Summary of noninterest expense
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q4
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Salaries and employee benefits
$
103,992
$
102,956
$
107,656
$
1,036
$
(3,664
)
Occupancy, net
11,845
11,628
11,148
217
697
Equipment
18,983
18,533
18,690
450
293
Supplies and services
3,669
4,528
4,211
(859
)
(542
)
Marketing and business development
6,483
6,671
6,540
(188
)
(57
)
Processing fees
11,948
12,331
11,238
(383
)
710
Legal and consulting
11,085
8,470
6,045
2,615
5,040
Bankcard
4,316
4,407
4,405
(91
)
(89
)
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,332
1,385
1,641
(53
)
(309
)
Regulatory fees
2,681
3,337
3,825
(656
)
(1,144
)
Other
7,987
6,139
7,160
1,848
827
Total noninterest expense
$
184,321
$
180,385
$
182,559
$
3,936
$
1,762
GAAP noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $184.3
million, an increase of $3.9 million, or 2.2 percent, from the linked
quarter and an increase of $1.8 million, or 1.0 percent, from the
fourth quarter of 2017.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense (as reconciled
later in this release) was $181.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018,
an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.8 percent, compared to the linked
quarter, and a decrease of $0.7 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to
the fourth quarter 2017.
The linked quarter increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
A $1.8 million increase in other noninterest expense, largely
driven by a $0.9 million contribution made to the UMB Financial
Corporation Charitable Foundation and an increase of $0.7 million
in derivative expense.
A $1.7 million increase in consulting expense incurred in
conjunction with the company’s ongoing investments in digital
channel and integrated platform solutions to support business
growth and the continued modernization of its core systems.
A $1.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, largely
due to increased severance during the fourth quarter of 2018 and
increased salary and wage expense driven by one additional
business day in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter.
These increases were offset by a decrease in deferred compensation
expense.
The year-over-year increase in noninterest expense was driven by:
A $5.0 million increase in legal and consulting expense due to
investments in digital channel and integrated platform solutions
to support business growth and the continued ongoing modernization
of the company’s core systems.
An increase of $0.7 million in derivative expense recorded in
other noninterest expense.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.7
million in salaries and employee benefits, largely due to
decreased deferred compensation expense and bonus expense.
Full year 2018 financial discussion
The 9.2 percent year-over-year increase in net interest income was
driven by benefits from higher short-term interest rates, favorable
pricing and increased loan balances. In 2018, average loan balances
increased $762.9 million and average loan yields increased 57 basis
points. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $620.4 million,
while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 47 basis
points.
Full-year noninterest income decreased $21.9 million, or 5.2 percent,
due to:
An $8.1 million increase in rewards and rebates expense recorded
as an offset to bankcard fees driven by increased purchase volume,
partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in interchange income.
A $7.6 million decrease in trading and investment banking due to
decreased bond trading income and due to market adjustments from
the company’s seed investments in certain Scout funds following
the liquidation of such investments in 2017.
A $7.5 million decrease in fund servicing revenue and a $1.0
million decrease in wealth management revenue, partially offset by
a $4.0 million increase in corporate trust revenue, all recorded
in trust and securities processing.
A $3.6 million decrease in gains on sales of available-for-sale
securities.
A $3.4 million decrease in service charges on deposits, primarily
due to repricing.
These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.6
million in brokerage fees, primarily driven by higher 12b-1 income.
Full-year noninterest expense increased $12.7 million, or 1.8 percent,
primarily due to:
A $5.3 million increase in salary and employee benefit expense
driven by increased bonus and sales commission expense and one
additional business day in 2018 as compared to 2017, partially
offset by a decrease in deferred compensation expense.
A $6.5 million increase in legal and consulting expense and a $4.6
million increase in processing fees expense due to investments in
digital channel and integrated platform solutions to support
business growth and the continued ongoing modernization of the
company’s core systems.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $3.1
million in other noninterest expense due to lower operational
losses during 2018 as compared to 2017.
On a non-GAAP basis, operating noninterest expense, which excludes the
impact of acquisition expenses and other items as reconciled later in
this release, was $712.0 million for full-year 2018, an increase of
$8.0 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to the full-year 2017.
Income taxes
The company’s effective tax rate was 12.2 percent for the year ended
December 31, 2018, compared to 22.6 percent for the same period in
2017. The decrease is primarily a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,
which lowered the federal corporate income tax rate to 21 percent from
35 percent, effective January 1, 2018. The decrease is also
attributable to a discrete tax benefit of $5.1 million related to
provision-to-return adjustments.
Balance sheet
Average total assets for the fourth quarter 2018 were $21.9 billion
compared to $20.7 billion for both the linked quarter and the same
period in 2017.
Summary of average loans and leases - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q4
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Commercial
$
4,977,907
$
4,717,530
$
4,438,241
$
260,377
$
539,666
Asset-based loans
381,477
382,672
326,845
(1,195
)
54,632
Factoring loans
300,265
264,414
212,123
35,851
88,142
Commercial credit card
178,772
199,730
172,193
(20,958
)
6,579
Real estate - construction
826,310
814,053
835,715
12,257
(9,405
)
Real estate - commercial
3,663,610
3,701,072
3,394,232
(37,462
)
269,378
Real estate - residential
697,927
688,097
619,985
9,830
77,942
Real estate - HELOC
555,161
566,460
649,268
(11,299
)
(94,107
)
Consumer credit card
248,309
222,223
247,284
26,086
1,025
Consumer other
132,812
152,894
164,667
(20,082
)
(31,855
)
Leases
5,386
9,407
24,163
(4,021
)
(18,777
)
Total loans
$
11,967,936
$
11,718,552
$
11,084,716
$
249,384
$
883,220
Average loans for the fourth quarter 2018 increased 2.1 percent on a
linked-quarter basis and 8.0 percent compared to fourth quarter 2017.
Summary of average securities - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q4
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Securities available for sale:
U.S. Treasury
$
105,509
$
38,044
$
38,776
$
67,465
$
66,733
U.S. Agencies
198
198
14,753
-
(14,555
)
Mortgage-backed
3,703,212
3,590,703
3,484,304
112,509
218,908
State and political subdivisions
2,353,816
2,290,906
2,555,462
62,910
(201,646
)
Corporates
—
718
15,880
(718
)
(15,880
)
Total securities available for sale
$
6,162,735
$
5,920,569
$
6,109,175
$
242,166
$
53,560
Securities held to maturity:
State and political subdivisions
1,180,061
1,205,007
1,269,058
(24,946
)
(88,997
)
Trading securities
61,629
45,476
43,388
16,153
18,241
Other securities
66,760
65,962
63,543
798
3,217
Total securities
$
7,471,185
$
7,237,014
$
7,485,164
$
234,171
$
(13,979
)
Average securities available for sale increased 4.1 percent on a
linked-quarter basis and remained flat compared to the fourth quarter
of 2017.
Summary of average deposits - QTD Average
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q4
CQ vs.
CQ vs.
2018
2018
2017
LQ
PY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,052,011
$
5,547,880
$
6,180,293
$
504,131
$
(128,282
)
Interest-bearing demand and savings
11,057,273
9,954,008
9,439,202
1,103,265
1,618,071
Time deposits
1,060,838
1,030,411
1,230,303
30,427
(169,465
)
Total deposits
$
18,170,122
$
16,532,299
$
16,849,798
$
1,637,823
$
1,320,324
Noninterest bearing deposits as % of total
33.31
%
33.56
%
36.68
%
Average deposits increased 9.9 percent on a linked-quarter basis and
7.8 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily
driven by the seasonal influx of public fund deposits as well as
recent deposit campaigns.
Capital
Capital information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Total equity
$
2,228,470
$
2,203,464
$
2,181,531
Book value per common share
45.37
44.20
43.72
Regulatory capital:
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$
2,142,469
$
2,175,700
$
2,041,504
Tier 1 capital
2,142,469
2,175,700
2,041,504
Total capital
2,318,145
2,348,731
2,213,050
Regulatory capital ratios:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
12.89
%
13.47
%
12.95
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.89
13.47
12.95
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.95
14.54
14.04
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.87
10.58
9.94
On December 17, 2018, the company completed its previously announced
accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program with Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Under the ASR, the company repurchased a total of 780,321 shares of
its common stock (or approximately 1.6 percent of its outstanding
common stock on October 23, 2018, the date the agreement governing the
ASR was entered into) for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million.
At December 31, 2018, the regulatory capital ratios presented in the
foregoing table reflect the impact of this ASR, and exceeded all
“well-capitalized” regulatory thresholds.
Asset Quality
Credit quality
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
Net charge-offs - Commercial loans
$
44,010
$
624
$
6,137
$
6,847
$
2,248
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - Real estate loans
28
408
1,035
1,512
(242
)
Net charge-offs - Consumer credit card loans
1,606
1,632
1,786
1,849
1,612
Net charge-offs - Consumer other loans
23
82
46
94
167
Net charge-offs - Total loans
45,667
2,746
9,004
10,302
3,785
Net loan charge-offs as a % of total average loans
1.51
%
0.09
%
0.32
%
0.37
%
0.14
%
Loans over 90 days past due
$
6,009
$
1,927
$
2,883
$
5,650
$
3,091
Loans over 90 days past due as a % of total loans
0.05
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
Nonaccrual and restructured loans
$
43,018
$
50,568
$
56,030
$
67,604
$
59,142
Nonaccrual and restructured loans as a % of total loans
0.35
%
0.42
%
0.48
%
0.59
%
0.52
%
Provision for loan losses
$
48,000
$
5,750
$
7,000
$
10,000
$
6,000
Nonperforming loans, defined as restructured loans on nonaccrual and
all other nonaccrual loans, decreased $7.6 million from the linked
quarter and $16.1 million from the prior year.
Net charge-offs were $45.7 million, or 1.51 percent, of average loans,
compared to $2.7 million, or 0.09 percent, of average loans in the
linked quarter, and $3.8 million, or 0.14 percent, of average loans in
the fourth quarter of 2017. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2018
included a $48.1 million loss recognized on a single factoring credit
relationship, which has since entered into bankruptcy. The company
intends to pursue its rights both in and outside the bankruptcy
proceedings.
Provision for loan losses increased $42.3 million from the linked
quarter, and $42.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2017. This
increase was driven by higher provision to cover the loss related to
the single factoring credit relationship noted above, as well as other
qualitative factors, such as macroeconomic conditions, loan growth,
loan impairment changes, loan risk grading changes, and net charge-off
levels.
Dividend Declaration
At the company’s quarterly board meeting, the board of directors
declared a $0.30 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1,
2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 11,
2019.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In this release, we provide information about net operating income from
continuing operations (net operating income), operating earnings per
share from continuing operations - diluted (operating EPS), operating
return on average equity (operating ROE), operating return on average
assets (operating ROA), operating noninterest expense, and operating
efficiency ratio, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. This
information supplements the results that are reported according to
generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and
should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP
results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures – net
operating income, operating EPS, operating ROE, operating ROA, operating
noninterest expense, and operating efficiency ratio – and the nearest
comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release.
The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the
reconciliations may be useful to investors because they adjust for
acquisition-, divestiture-, and severance-related items that management
does not believe reflect the company’s fundamental operating performance.
Net operating income for the relevant period is defined as GAAP net
income, adjusted to reflect the impact of excluding expenses related to
acquisitions and divestitures, severance expense, and the cumulative tax
impact of these adjustments.
Operating EPS (diluted) is calculated as earnings per share as reported,
adjusted to reflect, on a per share basis, the impact of excluding the
non-GAAP adjustments described above for the relevant period. Operating
ROE is calculated as net operating income from continuing operations,
divided by the company’s average total shareholders’ equity for the
relevant period. Operating ROA is calculated as net operating income
from continuing operations, divided by the company’s average assets for
the relevant period. Operating noninterest expense for the relevant
period is defined as GAAP noninterest expense, adjusted to reflect the
pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments described above. Operating
efficiency ratio is calculated as the company’s operating noninterest
expense, net of amortization of other intangibles, divided by the
company’s total non-GAAP revenue (calculated as net interest income plus
noninterest income, less gains on sales of securities available for
sale, net).
Consolidated Balance Sheets
UMB Financial Corporation
(dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
ASSETS
Loans
$
12,178,150
$
11,280,513
Allowance for loan losses
(103,635
)
(100,604
)
Net loans
12,074,515
11,179,909
Loans held for sale
3,192
1,460
Investment Securities:
Available for sale
6,542,800
6,258,577
Held to maturity
1,170,646
1,261,014
Trading securities
61,011
54,055
Other securities
73,692
65,897
Total investment securities
7,848,149
7,639,543
Federal funds sold and resell agreements
627,001
191,601
Interest-bearing due from banks
1,047,830
1,351,760
Cash and due from banks
645,123
392,723
Premises and equipment, net
283,879
275,942
Accrued income
110,168
98,863
Goodwill
180,867
180,867
Other intangibles, net
15,003
20,257
Other assets
515,392
438,658
Total assets
$
23,351,119
$
21,771,583
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,680,070
$
6,839,171
Interest-bearing demand and savings
11,454,442
9,903,565
Time deposits under $250,000
593,904
547,990
Time deposits of $250,000 or more
552,844
732,274
Total deposits
19,281,260
18,023,000
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
1,518,920
1,260,704
Long-term debt
82,671
79,281
Accrued expenses and taxes
177,731
191,464
Other liabilities
62,067
35,603
Total liabilities
21,122,649
19,590,052
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
55,057
55,057
Capital surplus
1,054,601
1,046,095
Retained earnings
1,488,421
1,338,110
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(95,782
)
(45,525
)
Treasury stock
(273,827
)
(212,206
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,228,470
2,181,531
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
23,351,119
$
21,771,583
Consolidated Statements of Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
154,120
$
122,885
$
559,351
$
461,301
Securities:
Taxable interest
22,767
17,774
83,333
73,125
Tax-exempt interest
19,137
19,047
74,411
73,419
Total securities income
41,904
36,821
157,744
146,544
Federal funds and resell agreements
2,353
1,062
4,808
3,700
Interest-bearing due from banks
3,761
1,987
7,910
3,871
Trading securities
581
361
2,148
1,496
Total interest income
202,719
163,116
731,961
616,912
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
34,140
12,372
92,101
36,354
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
5,815
3,632
24,737
17,906
Other
956
766
4,677
3,739
Total interest expense
40,911
16,770
121,515
57,999
Net interest income
161,808
146,346
610,446
558,913
Provision for loan losses
48,000
6,000
70,750
41,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
113,808
140,346
539,696
517,913
NONINTEREST INCOME
Trust and securities processing
41,891
44,234
172,163
176,646
Trading and investment banking
3,119
5,015
15,584
23,183
Service charges on deposit accounts
20,733
21,364
84,287
87,680
Insurance fees and commissions
312
388
1,292
1,972
Brokerage fees
6,761
6,127
25,807
23,208
Bankcard fees
16,375
17,617
68,520
73,030
Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
—
54
578
4,192
Other
5,808
11,234
33,467
33,651
Total noninterest income
94,999
106,033
401,698
423,562
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
103,992
107,656
419,091
413,830
Occupancy, net
11,845
11,148
45,239
44,462
Equipment
18,983
18,690
75,184
72,008
Supplies and services
3,669
4,211
16,103
17,173
Marketing and business development
6,483
6,540
24,372
21,469
Processing fees
11,948
11,238
46,977
42,331
Legal and consulting
11,085
6,045
29,859
23,406
Bankcard
4,316
4,405
17,514
19,471
Amortization of other intangible assets
1,332
1,641
5,764
7,326
Regulatory fees
2,681
3,825
12,695
15,527
Other
7,987
7,160
25,002
28,126
Total noninterest expense
184,321
182,559
717,800
705,129
Income before income taxes
24,486
63,820
223,594
236,346
Income tax (benefit) expense
(968
)
16,463
27,334
53,370
Income from continuing operations
25,454
47,357
196,260
182,976
Discontinued Operations
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes
—
101,948
(917
)
101,226
Income tax expense (benefit)
—
37,344
(170
)
37,097
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
64,604
(747
)
64,129
NET INCOME
$
25,454
$
111,961
$
195,513
$
247,105
PER SHARE DATA
Basic:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.52
$
0.96
$
3.98
$
3.72
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
1.31
(0.01
)
1.30
Net income – basic
0.52
2.27
3.97
5.02
Diluted:
Income from continuing operations
0.52
0.95
3.94
3.67
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
1.30
(0.01
)
1.29
Net income - diluted
0.52
2.25
3.93
4.96
Dividends
0.300
0.275
1.170
1.040
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
48,898,286
49,229,693
49,334,937
49,223,661
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
49,230,321
49,840,529
49,770,737
49,839,290
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
UMB Financial Corporation
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net income
$
25,454
$
111,961
$
195,513
$
247,105
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized gains and losses on debt securities:
Change in unrealized holding gains and losses, net
81,742
(41,507
)
(51,271
)
21,139
Less: Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income
—
(54
)
(578
)
(4,192
)
Change in unrealized gains and losses on debt securities during the
period
81,742
(41,561
)
(51,849
)
16,947
Change in unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges
(2,368
)
30
1,906
(1,050
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(19,515
)
18,674
12,735
(3,880
)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before reclassifications
59,859
(22,857
)
(37,208
)
12,017
Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income
—
—
(13,049
)
—
Net current-period other comprehensive income (loss)
59,859
(22,857
)
(50,257
)
12,017
Comprehensive income
$
85,313
$
89,104
$
145,256
$
259,122
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
UMB Financial Corporation
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
(audited)
Common Stock
Capital Surplus
Retained Earnings
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
Treasury Stock
Total
Balance - January 1, 2017
$
55,057
$
1,033,419
$
1,142,887
$
(57,542
)
$
(211,437
)
$
1,962,384
Total comprehensive income
—
—
247,105
12,017
—
259,122
Cash dividends ($1.04 per share)
—
—
(51,882
)
—
—
(51,882
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
—
—
—
(15,276
)
(15,276
)
Issuance of equity awards
—
(2,871
)
—
—
3,343
472
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
12,844
—
—
—
12,844
Sale of treasury stock
—
608
—
—
512
1,120
Exercise of stock options
—
2,095
—
—
10,652
12,747
Balance - December 31, 2017
$
55,057
$
1,046,095
$
1,338,110
$
(45,525
)
$
(212,206
)
$
2,181,531
(unaudited)
Balance - January 1, 2018
$
55,057
$
1,046,095
$
1,338,110
$
(45,525
)
$
(212,206
)
$
2,181,531
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
195,513
(50,257
)
—
145,256
Reclassification of certain tax effects
—
—
12,917
—
—
12,917
Cash dividends ($1.17 per share)
—
—
(58,264
)
—
—
(58,264
)
Purchase of treasury stock
—
(2,807
)
—
—
(73,700
)
(76,507
)
Issuance of equity awards
—
(2,004
)
—
—
2,499
495
Recognition of equity-based compensation
—
10,579
—
—
—
10,579
Sale of treasury stock
—
524
—
—
538
1,062
Exercise of stock options
—
2,214
—
—
9,042
11,256
Cumulative effect adjustments
—
—
145
—
—
145
Balance - December 31, 2018
$
55,057
$
1,054,601
$
1,488,421
$
(95,782
)
$
(273,827
)
$
2,228,470
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
11,967,936
5.11
%
$
11,084,716
4.40
%
Securities:
Taxable
3,943,891
2.29
3,688,202
1.91
Tax-exempt
3,465,665
2.77
3,753,574
3.08
Total securities
7,409,556
2.51
7,441,776
2.50
Federal funds and resell agreements
344,502
2.71
181,933
2.32
Interest bearing due from banks
672,916
2.22
587,181
1.34
Trading securities
61,629
4.44
43,388
4.21
Total earning assets
20,456,539
4.03
19,338,994
3.56
Allowance for loan losses
(101,221
)
(100,344
)
Other assets
1,523,434
1,485,075
Total assets
$
21,878,752
$
20,723,725
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
12,118,111
1.12
%
$
10,669,505
0.46
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,206,152
1.91
1,424,380
1.01
Borrowed funds
80,442
4.71
76,626
3.97
Total interest-bearing liabilities
13,404,705
1.21
12,170,511
0.55
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
6,052,011
6,180,293
Other liabilities
213,107
217,721
Shareholders' equity
2,208,929
2,155,200
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
21,878,752
$
20,723,725
Net interest spread
2.82
%
3.01
%
Net interest margin
3.24
3.21
Average Balances / Yields and Rates
UMB Financial Corporation
(tax - equivalent basis)
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Yield/Rate
Balance
Yield/Rate
Assets
Loans, net of unearned interest
$
11,606,544
4.82
%
$
10,843,642
4.25
%
Securities:
Taxable
3,858,829
2.16
3,918,001
1.87
Tax-exempt
3,505,602
2.68
3,657,951
3.08
Total securities
7,364,431
2.41
7,575,952
2.45
Federal funds and resell agreements
178,801
2.69
190,074
1.95
Interest bearing due from banks
419,768
1.88
351,293
1.10
Trading securities
49,345
4.97
57,013
3.28
Total earning assets
19,618,889
3.83
19,017,974
3.45
Allowance for loan losses
(100,948
)
(97,231
)
Other assets
1,481,936
1,475,685
Total assets
$
20,999,877
$
20,396,428
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits
$
11,156,002
0.83
%
$
10,002,497
0.36
%
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
1,559,149
1.59
2,095,111
0.85
Borrowed funds
79,191
5.91
76,301
4.90
Total interest-bearing liabilities
12,794,342
0.95
12,173,909
0.48
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
5,828,545
5,936,172
Other liabilities
182,202
205,500
Shareholders' equity
2,194,788
2,080,847
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,999,877
$
20,396,428
Net interest spread
2.88
%
2.97
%
Net interest margin
3.21
3.15
Business Segment Information
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
100,423
$
19,361
$
31,988
$
10,036
$
161,808
Provision for loan losses
46,662
308
1,030
—
48,000
Noninterest income
14,689
41,569
30,310
8,431
94,999
Noninterest expense
65,037
48,175
59,112
11,997
184,321
Income before taxes
3,413
12,447
2,156
6,470
24,486
Income tax benefit
(135
)
(492
)
(85
)
(256
)
(968
)
Income from continuing operations
$
3,548
$
12,939
$
2,241
$
6,726
$
25,454
Average assets
$
10,061,000
$
4,291,000
$
5,272,000
$
2,255,000
$
21,879,000
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
92,130
$
15,245
$
30,821
$
8,150
$
146,346
Provision for loan losses
4,437
360
1,203
—
6,000
Noninterest income
20,921
46,771
30,250
8,091
106,033
Noninterest expense
65,196
48,532
57,162
11,669
182,559
Income before taxes
43,418
13,124
2,706
4,572
63,820
Income tax expense
11,199
3,385
699
1,180
16,463
Income from continuing operations
$
32,219
$
9,739
$
2,007
$
3,392
$
47,357
Average assets
$
9,710,000
$
4,101,000
$
4,953,000
$
1,960,000
$
20,724,000
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
380,266
$
66,585
$
125,045
$
38,550
$
610,446
Provision for loan losses
63,841
1,335
5,574
—
70,750
Noninterest income
74,931
173,591
118,344
34,832
401,698
Noninterest expense
253,740
189,708
225,406
48,946
717,800
Income before taxes
137,616
49,133
12,409
24,436
223,594
Income tax expense
16,824
6,007
1,517
2,986
27,334
Income from continuing operations
$
120,792
$
43,126
$
10,892
$
21,450
$
196,260
Average assets
$
9,856,000
$
3,995,000
$
4,959,000
$
2,190,000
$
21,000,000
Year Ended December 31, 2017
Commercial Banking
Institutional Banking
Personal Banking
Healthcare Services
Total
Net interest income
$
353,627
$
51,977
$
122,304
$
31,005
$
558,913
Provision for loan losses
32,937
1,461
6,602
—
41,000
Noninterest income
82,221
187,003
118,896
35,442
423,562
Noninterest expense
250,308
184,618
226,634
43,569
705,129
Income before taxes
152,603
52,901
7,964
22,878
236,346
Income tax expense
34,460
11,946
1,798
5,166
53,370
Income from continuing operations
$
118,143
$
40,955
$
6,166
$
17,712
$
182,976
Average assets
$
9,717,000
$
3,622,000
$
5,160,000
$
1,897,000
$
20,396,000
The company has strategically aligned its operations into the
following four reportable segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional
Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. Senior executive
officers regularly evaluate business segment financial results produced
by the company’s internal reporting system in deciding how to allocate
resources and assess performance for individual business segments.
Previously, the company had the following two business segments: Bank
and Asset Servicing. The company’s reportable segments include certain
corporate overhead, technology and service costs that are allocated
based on methodologies that are applied consistently between periods.
For comparability purposes, amounts in all periods are based on
methodologies in effect at December 31, 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
UMB Financial Corporation
Net operating income Non-GAAP reconciliations:
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Income from continuing operations (GAAP)
$
25,454
$
47,357
$
196,260
$
182,976
Adjustments:
Acquisition and divestiture expense
5
52
2
74
Severance expense
2,725
224
5,760
1,039
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(606
)
(100
)
(1,279
)
(401
)
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)
2,124
176
4,483
712
Net operating income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)
$
27,578
$
47,533
$
200,743
$
183,688
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted (GAAP)
$
0.52
$
0.95
$
3.94
$
3.67
Acquisition and divestiture expense (income)
—
—
—
—
Severance expense
0.05
—
0.12
0.02
Tax-impact of adjustments (i)
(0.01
)
—
(0.03
)
—
Operating earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
(Non-GAAP)
$
0.56
$
0.95
$
4.03
$
3.69
GAAP
Return on average assets
0.46
%
0.91
%
0.93
%
0.90
%
Return on average equity
4.57
8.72
8.94
8.79
Non-GAAP
Operating return on average assets
0.50
%
0.91
%
0.96
%
0.90
%
Operating return on average equity
4.95
8.75
9.15
8.83
(i) Calculated using the company’s marginal tax rate of 22.2 percent for
periods beginning after December 31, 2017 as a result of the Tax Cuts
and Jobs Act. The prior periods were calculated using the company’s
marginal tax rate of 36.0 percent.
Operating noninterest expense and operating efficiency ratio
Non-GAAP reconciliations:
UMB Financial Corporation
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Noninterest expense
$
184,321
$
182,559
$
717,800
$
705,129
Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense (pre-tax):
Acquisition and divestiture expense
5
52
2
74
Severance expense
2,725
224
5,760
1,039
Total Non-GAAP adjustments (pre-tax)
2,730
276
5,762
1,113
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
181,591
$
182,283
$
712,038
$
704,016
Noninterest expense
$
184,321
$
182,559
$
717,800
$
705,129
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,332
1,641
5,764
7,326
Noninterest expense, net of amortization of other intangibles
(Non-GAAP) (numerator A)
$
182,989
$
180,918
$
712,036
$
697,803
Operating noninterest expense
$
181,591
$
182,283
$
712,038
$
704,016
Less: Amortization of other intangibles
1,332
1,641
5,764
7,326
Operating expense, net of amortization of other intangibles
(Non-GAAP) (numerator B)
$
180,259
$
180,642
$
706,274
$
696,690
Net interest income
$
161,808
$
146,346
$
610,446
$
558,913
Noninterest income
94,999
106,033
401,698
423,562
Less: Gains on sales of securities available for sale, net
—
54
578
4,192
Total Non-GAAP Revenue (denominator A)
$
256,807
$
252,325
$
1,011,566
$
978,283
Efficiency ratio (numerator A/denominator A)
71.26
%
71.70
%
70.39
%
71.33
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (numerator B/denominator A)