UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the first quarter 2020 after market hours on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 1Q 2020 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through May 13, 2020 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10141589. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. UMB offers personal banking, commercial banking, healthcare services and institutional banking, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and investment advisory firms. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.

