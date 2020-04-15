UMB Financial : Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
04/15/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF), a financial services company, will release earnings results for the first quarter 2020 after market hours on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The company plans to host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. (CT).

Interested parties may access the call by dialing (toll-free) 877-267-8760 or (international) 412-542-4148 and requesting to join the UMB Financial call. The live call may also be accessed by visiting investorrelations.umb.com or by using the following the link:

UMB Financial 1Q 2020 Conference Call

A replay of the conference call may be heard through May 13, 2020 by calling (toll-free) 877-344-7529 or (international) 412-317-0088. The replay access code required for playback is 10141589. The call replay may also be accessed at investorrelations.umb.com.

About UMB:

UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Mo. UMB offers personal banking, commercial banking, healthcare services and institutional banking, which includes services to mutual funds and alternative-investment entities and investment advisory firms. UMB operates banking and wealth management centers throughout Missouri, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Arizona and Texas. For more information, visit UMB.com, UMB Blog or follow us on Twitter at @UMBBank, UMB Facebook and UMB LinkedIn. For information about UMB’s operations, approach and relief measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit umb.com/COVID-19.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 112 M
EBIT 2020 307 M
Net income 2020 160 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,64%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,07x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,03x
Capitalization 2 304 M
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,38  $
Last Close Price 47,09  $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-32.12%2 304
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.29%167 365
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.64%62 045
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.00%46 937
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.18%43 328
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.79%42 677
