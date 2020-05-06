Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : Earnings explained for the first quarter of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

UMB's Chief Financial Officer Ram Shankar explains the company's quarterly earnings results.

First quarter results

For the first quarter, we had phenomenal loan growth, with average balances increasing $385 million, which is 11.6% on an annualized basis. And, the deposits that fund that growth and allow us to lend to our customers grew by $439 million.

For comparison, our peer group has reported median loan growth of 7.9% on a linked-quarter annualized basis.

Loan and other asset growth, along with decreasing deposit costs as interest rates fell during the quarter, helped boost our net interest income by $1.6 million as compared to the last quarter.

And, we had several bright spots in our fee income businesses, including in Fund Services, where we continue to convert new customers. Additionally, in wealth management, new customer business is up nearly 50% and assets under management from new customers has grown almost 80% over the past 12 months.

New accounting standards

Yet, even with the positives I've discussed, we reported a net loss of $3.4 million for the first quarter. The primary reason for the loss resulted from the application of negative economic factors to a new accounting standard that became mandatory this quarter, which changed how we report credit losses.

This standard, called current expected credit losses, or CECL, requires us to record an estimated potential future loss for loans based on various economic factors instead of booking a loss on a loan only if and when it actually occurs. Factors such as unemployment, home prices and interest rates, which are part of the calculations, have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and related economic stresses. To give you context, during the great financial crisis, the unemployment rate went from 4% to 10% over a full three-year period. This time, because of the pandemic, it happened in a matter of three weeks.

Because of this unprecedented move, we booked an expense or provision for loan losses of $88 million for the first quarter, which is nearly 11 times the last 4-quarter average provision. This provision does not mean that this will translate into future losses to this magnitude. It is a very quantitative modeling approach based on changing macroeconomic patterns and forecasts.

Excluding this impact, our financial results remained strong as demonstrated by a 5.6% increase in pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) income, to $83.7 million, from the linked quarter.

The implementation of the new CECL standard has made it very difficult to compare banks' financial results this past quarter, and most investment analysts that follow us are focusing on this PTPP metric, which is our income, both from our lending activities and fee businesses, less our expenses for the quarter. Or, said another way, the core fundamentals of our business. For the first quarter, our peer group reported a median increase of 2.3% in PTPP income, versus our 5.6% increase.

Capital and liquidity are king

Our credit quality remains strong, with net charge-offs of just 0.23% of average loans, in line with our historical performance. Our long-term track record, which can be viewed in the slides, shows that our levels of nonperforming loans and losses on loans has remained steady, even through stressful times such as the 2008 financial crisis (indicated by the gray boxes). Our long, consistent history of quality underwriting will help set us apart as we go through this health crisis.

Additionally, capital and liquidity are king. None of us knows how long this crisis will last, and we are well positioned to weather this storm, with solid capital levels and a loan-to-deposit ratio that gives us flexibility to serve our customers.

In this together

Throughout these unprecedented times, I have been amazed at the incredible amount of hard work demonstrated by UMB associates, and the sense of community and collaboration we've created as we pull together to serve our clients. UMB continues to be an engaged partner across our footprint and we're supporting local initiatives to battle the crisis. We are definitely in this together.

I look forward to updating you again in July on our second quarter results, in hopefully a much different environment.

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 19:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
03:09pUMB FINANCIAL : Earnings explained for the first quarter of 2020
PU
08:59aUMB FINANCIAL : Fitch Places UMB Financial Corp and Subsidiary on Rating Watch N..
AQ
05/04UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
04/30UMB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/28UMB : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28OUR NEW NORMAL : Finding balance
PU
04/28UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
04/28UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/28Q&A WITH PETE BERGMAN : How the Bank Depository User Group is addressing COVID-1..
PU
04/28SUCCESSFUL WORKOUTS : Five critical ways a trustee can partner with investors
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 145 M
EBIT 2020 359 M
Net income 2020 122 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,64%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,98x
Capitalization 2 262 M
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 53,88  $
Last Close Price 46,99  $
Spread / Highest target 38,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.30%2 350
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.27%169 356
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.23%61 530
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.47%44 187
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.76%43 710
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.25%41 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group