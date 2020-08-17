Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  UMB Financial Corporation    UMBF

UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UMBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMB Financial : The pandemic's influence on community bank performance and their investment portfolios

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Like most industries, banks are facing significant financial challenges in the current crisis. In this post, we'll review five charts that highlight some of the most important factors affecting community bank performance and their potential impacts on community bank portfolios.

Contributors to net income: Year-over-year change from 2019 Q2 to 2020 Q2

Chart 1 reflects Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data on community banks, specifically, as of the end of the second quarter.

Net income for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020, was down 21% vs. net income for the period ending June 30, 2019.

Three factors drove the negative shift:

  1. A rise in loan loss provisions
  2. A rise in noninterest expenses
  3. Realized losses on securities.
Net interest margin

In Chart 2, the green line reflects the net interest margin trend for community banks. The blue line shows data for the industry overall.

Banks have asset-sensitive balance sheets, which negatively affects earnings when interest rates decline and remain low. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) data on bank interest rate risk exposures show that 75% of banks expect to lose net interest income if interest rates decline.

Most banks expected to lose less than 5% of net interest income if rates decline by 1%, which occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

Sound bank risk management practices include reviewing potential exposure to declining interest rates and managing exposures to established risk limits to provide opportunities in this challenging environment.

The cost of mitigating heightened interest rate exposure typically rises as the adverse interest rate scenario becomes more likely. Operating with properly structured risk management systems and controls commensurate with risk taking are necessary for addressing earnings and interest rate risk changes in times of low and volatile market yields.

Noncurrent loan rate and quarterly net charge-off rate

Although Chart 3 is for all FDIC-insured information, the trends hold true for community banks as well.

Looking back to the 2008 financial crisis, we see dramatic increases in noncurrent loan and quarterly net charge-off rates, followed by a gradual fall over the next decade. Those low rates coming into the current crisis are a positive sign.

In 2006, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio for the system was 10.1%, compared to 13.3% at year-end 2019. For banks with less than $1 billion in assets, there was a similar improvement from 14.8% to 17.7% over this same time period.

Reserve coverage ratios

Like the one prior, Chart 4 shows trendlines from the prior crisis to today.

Coverage ratio and loan-loss reserves have spiked upward faster in 2020 than in the 2008 financial crisis. The fact that coverage ratios have been trending upward in recent years-while noncurrent loans continued to fall-puts banks in a better position to weather the current crisis.

Bankruptcies spiking higher

The position of strength reflected in the prior two charts is important as we see a spike in bankruptcies in Chart 5.

Leverage is elevated in nonfinancial companies across many industries including travel, entertainment, energy, hospitality, retail, transportation, residential home building, electronics, restaurants, small businesses, and nursing homes.

Credit agency rating downgrades of public companies included many energy sector borrowers and leveraged loans that exhibit weaker underwriting and fewer covenant protections, increasing the risk of payment stress. Additionally, corporate borrowers drew down credit lines or requested new facilities to preserve liquidity and pay expenses.

The pandemic will further slow economic growth, placing stress on borrowers and significantly affecting commercial and consumer credit exposures over the next several quarters.

Impacts to the energy sector are significant because of lower crude oil and refined petroleum product prices caused by a simultaneous steep reduction in demand and a slow supply reduction arising in part from disagreements among major oil producing countries. Oil and gas ancillary services are also negatively affected.

Banks should consider updating their portfolio management practices regarding stress tests to incorporate both the direct and indirect impacts of changing economic and market conditions.

Impacts of the pandemic on community bank investment portfolios

UMB tracks the makeup of community bank investment portfolios across both C-Corp and S-Corp peer groups. The below provides a snapshot of those portfolios prior to the current crisis (January 2020) and in the midst of it (June 2020).

UMB community bank peer group-C-Corp: Investment portfolio snapshot

For the C-Corp peer group, the investment portfolio was largely unchanged from an allocation perspective from the end January 2020 to the end of June 2020. The only category that showed a difference of more than 1% was an increase in pools. CMOs also saw a small increase and there was a slight pull back in agencies. There was a little bit of an extension from an average life perspective. However, duration declined from January-June 2020. Yields pulled back with the lower rate environment, yet, total returns saw a jump with the unrealized gains banks are seeing in their investment portfolios.

UMB community bank peer group-S-Corp: Investment portfolio snapshot

The S-Corp peer group, on the other hand, shows larger changes. Portfolios favored CMOs, pools and treasuries in June. Yields are also down for this peer group with the lower rate environment, while average life extended.

These tables do not represent the amount of overnight investments being held on bank balance sheets. Liquidity has risen substantially-overall, bank balance sheets have not extended, even with the extension of some assets on the balance sheet as they're being balanced out with that excess cash.

Bank bond portfolios

At the end of the first quarter of 2020, bank bond portfolios were showing considerable gains as rates declined. Those gains were even higher in the second quarter which in turn is increasing book values on bank balance sheets.

U.S. banks de-emphasizing held-to-maturity (HTM) securities

In past years, many banks had been making a shift to categorizing investments as HTM as a way to protect their investment portfolios from fluctuations in market valuations as HTM portfolios do not have to be marked to market quarterly. Recently, we have been seeing this trend reverse. The move to HTM was happening most likely in response to capital and liquidity guidelines passed after the Great Recession.

HTM portfolios hit their peak in the third quarter of 2018 at 30.5% but have declined since then. We can attribute some of the decline to regulatory relief measures. While HTM portfolios are off their peak balances, they still are being maintained at levels higher than those before the adoption of the Basel III capital rules and the liquidity coverage ratio.

As a large financial institution, UMB Bank's Investment Banking Division can provide access to a comprehensive suite of solutions. From market data and robust technology platforms, to fixed income sales and insightful modeling, your full-service UMB Bank experience provides support that's relevant to you, with relationships that last for the long-term.

Disclosure: This communication is provided for informational purposes only. UMB Bank, n.a. and UMB Financial Corporation are not liable for any errors, omissions or misstatements. This is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument, nor a solicitation to participate in any trading strategy, nor an official confirmation of any transaction. The information and opinions expressed in this message are solely those of the author and do not necessarily state or reflect the opinion of UMB or UMB Financial Corporation. UMB Bank n.a., 928 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64106

Securities offered through the UMB Investment Banking Division and UMB Financial Services, Inc. are:

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Disclaimer

UMB Financial Corporation published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:43pUMB FINANCIAL : The pandemic's influence on community bank performance and their..
PU
08/05EARNINGS EXPLAINED : Second quarter 2020 earnings
PU
07/31UMB FINANCIAL : How to use a home equity line of credit
PU
07/30UMB FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
07/28UMB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28UMB FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
07/28UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $60.5 Mill..
BU
07/24UMB FINANCIAL : targets fintechs for its ‘Banking as a Service'
AQ
07/23UMB FINANCIAL : Institutional Banking Continues Growth of Banking as a Service
BU
07/20HOUSING MARKET UPDATE : Buying a home during a pandemic
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 171 M - -
Net income 2020 154 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,31%
Capitalization 2 632 M 2 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 670
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
UMB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 58,57 $
Last Close Price 53,72 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mariner Kemper Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin M. Macke Executive Vice President & Operations Director
Ram Shankar Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kris Alan Robbins Independent Director
Gregory M. Graves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-20.15%2 632
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%160 222
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-17.74%56 283
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-4.19%52 910
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%46 227
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.37%44 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group