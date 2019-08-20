UMG To Operate the Esports Attraction at the LA County Fair

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - UMG Media Ltd. (TSXV: ESPT) ("UMG" or the "Corporation"), through Activate Entertainment LLC. ("Activate") is pleased to announce that it will operate the Esports Gaming World (EGW) at the Los Angeles County Fair. EGW is a full 19-day premier attraction located in the massive 42,000sqft esports hall. EGW takes place during the LA County Fair, which sees over 1.3 million visitors.

The featured attractions operated by UMG/Activate at EGW include:

The Main Stage - Over 19 days of nonstop esports and gaming on the main stage at EGW. Guests and attendees get the opportunity to enjoy the full professional esports experience by participating in events on the featured stage.

PC Gaming World - Dozens of stations featuring daily free tournaments, as well as multiple free-to-play premium computer stations featuring the latest and greatest esports and competitive gaming titles. PC Gaming World will also feature its own programming of daily events to enjoy.

Console Gaming World - Exclusive console gaming lounge that comes fully stocked with high-end systems loaded up with the most exciting console games available today.

Battle Royale City - Inspired by the hottest gaming trend in the country, Battle Royale City features big-screen TVs and non-stop gameplay featuring your favorite BR games and titles

"EGW at the Los Angeles County Fair will bring tremendous exposure for UMG. This is one of the best examples of the work done by Activate and the tremendous value Activate brings to UMG, commented Dave Antony, CEO of UMG. "We are very excited about this and future events to be produced."

About UMG

UMG Media Ltd. is a premier esports company in North America, offering live gaming entertainment events and online play. UMG provides online and live tournaments as well as the creation and distribution of original esports content.

For more information about UMG visit www.umggaming.com.

About Activate

Activate Entertainment is one of the leading esports and gaming activation and production specialists in the industry. Activate owns and operates a number of unique esports Ips, including Esports Gaming World (EGW) and The Elite Esports Academy.

To learn about Activate visit www.actentgroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

