Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UMH Properties, Inc    UMH

UMH PROPERTIES, INC

(UMH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MICHIGAN COMMUNITY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

FREEHOLD, NJ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it closed on the acquisition of one community located in Michigan for a total purchase price of approximately $25.2 million. This community contains 386 developed homesites, of which approximately 88% are occupied. It is situated on approximately 85 acres. 

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The acquisition of this community completes the acquisition of a four-community portfolio containing approximately 1,500 homesites. The purchase price for the portfolio was approximately $55 million. We are very optimistic about this portfolio and look forward to increasing property level value through the implementation of our business plan.

Northtowne Meadows is a high-quality community located in Erie, Michigan which is just across the Ohio border. Demand at our recent acquisitions in this MSA has been strong and we anticipate this property to exhibit the same fundamental strength.

We continue to deploy the capital raised from our most recent preferred offering. The acquisition market remains challenging. The remainder of this capital will be deployed into rental homes, financing homes, capital improvements and expansions as well as any accretive acquisitions as they become available.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact:

Nelli Madden

732-577-9997


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMH PROPERTIES, INC
05:15pUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pUmh properties, inc. completes acquisition of michigan community
GL
08/15UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14Umh properties, inc. announces discontinuance of waiver grants under the divi..
GL
08/14UMH PROPERTIES, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08UMH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
08/08Umh properties, inc. reports results for the second quarter ended june 30, 20..
GL
08/08UMH PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/30UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 153 M
EBIT 2019 20,9 M
Net income 2019 -4,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -121x
P/E ratio 2020 -211x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,93x
Capitalization 512 M
Chart UMH PROPERTIES, INC
Duration : Period :
UMH Properties, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMH PROPERTIES, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,50  $
Last Close Price 12,67  $
Spread / Highest target 53,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel A. Landy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Anna T. Chew Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Michael P. Landy Director
James E. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC7.01%512
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL26.66%31 007
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES19.91%29 079
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.30.38%21 014
INVITATION HOMES INC44.52%15 603
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY31.72%14 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group