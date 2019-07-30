Log in
UMH PROPERTIES, INC

(UMH)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF TWO PENNSYLVANIA COMMUNITIES

07/30/2019

FREEHOLD, NJ, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it closed on the acquisition of two communities located in Pennsylvania for a total purchase price of approximately $11.65 million. These communities contain 285 developed homesites of which approximately 76% are occupied. They are situated on approximately 60 acres.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of two communities located in the Pittsburgh area. Through this acquisition, we continue to increase our already significant ownership of affordable housing supply in the western Pennsylvania market where we have seen continued growth. The communities will benefit from the implementation of our rental program which will increase their revenue and value. We look forward to executing on our business plan.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 121 manufactured home communities with approximately 22,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 155 M
EBIT 2019 22,3 M
Net income 2019 0,07 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 1 973x
P/E ratio 2020 -84,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 520 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,38  $
Last Close Price 13,16  $
Spread / Highest target 48,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel A. Landy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eugene W. Landy Chairman
Anna T. Chew Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Michael P. Landy Director
James E. Mitchell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMH PROPERTIES, INC11.15%520
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL20.60%29 498
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES20.91%29 267
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.25.54%20 233
INVITATION HOMES INC37.30%14 474
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY24.54%13 586
