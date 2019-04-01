Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UMH Properties, Inc    UMH

UMH PROPERTIES, INC

(UMH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UMH Properties, Inc. : Declares Common And Preferred Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, 2019, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.18 per share payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019.  The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.72 per share. 

Also, on April 1, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of  $0.50 per share for the period from March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, on the Company's 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019.  Series B preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $2.00 per share.

In addition, on April 1, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.421875 per share for the period from March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, on the Company's 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019.  Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.6875 per share.

Furthermore, on April 1, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3984375 per share for the period from March 1, 2019 through May 31, 2019, on the Company's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 17, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2019.  Series D preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.59375 per share.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites.  These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.  In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umh-properties-inc-declares-common-and-preferred-dividends-300822191.html

SOURCE UMH Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMH PROPERTIES, INC
04:31pUMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Declares Common And Preferred Dividends
PR
03/07UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
03/07UMH PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
03/07UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Reports Results For The Year Ended And The Fourth Quarter..
PR
03/04UMH PROPERTIES, INC : annual earnings release
02/14UMH PROPERTIES, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/30UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Will Host Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial Res..
PR
01/30UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Announces Tax Treatment For 2018 Distributions
PR
01/22UMH PROPERTIES, INC. : Ranked 7th Largest Land Lease Community Portfolio Owner/O..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About