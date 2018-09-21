Log in
UMH PROPERTIES, INC
UMH Properties, Inc. : Will Host Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

FREEHOLD, N.J., Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call.  Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, November 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH's Third Quarter 2018 results will be released on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company's website at www.umh.reit, in the "Financial Information & Filings" section.

To participate in the webcast, select the microphone icon found on the homepage www.umh.reit.  Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 2, 2018.  It will be available until February 1, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10124151.  A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company's website, www.umh.reit

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities with approximately 20,700 developed homesites.  These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umh-properties-inc-will-host-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-webcast-and-conference-call-300717008.html

SOURCE UMH Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
