03/10 05:15:43 am
37.78 EUR   +6.00%
04:44aUMICORE : Acquisition of own shares
PU
03:31aUMICORE : - Acquisition of own shares
AQ
02/27UMICORE : Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.
PU
Umicore : Acquisition of own shares

03/10/2020 | 04:44am EDT
10 March 2020

Regulated Information

Acquisition of own shares

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition

Number of shares

% of total shares

Average price (€)

Highest price (€)

Lowest price (€)

02/03/2020

229,504

0.093%

38.30

39.19

37.38

03/03/2020

84,039

0.034%

39.39

40.00

39.06

04/03/2020

170,253

0.069%

39.86

40.59

39.10

05/03/2020

122,000

0.050%

38.96

40.30

38.33

06/03/2020

185,206

0.075%

38.34

39.13

37.36

Total for the week

791,002

0.321%

38.86

40.59

37.36

Total in 2020

791,002

0.321%

38.86

40.59

37.36

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.


Dutch
French

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 08:43:05 UTC
