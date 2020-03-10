Umicore : Acquisition of own shares

Regulated Information

On the basis of Article 207 of the Royal Decree of 30 January 2001, as amended on 22 December 2016, implementing the Belgian Companies Code, Umicore announces the following share buy-back transactions on the regulated market Euronext Brussels.

Date of acquisition Number of shares % of total shares Average price (€) Highest price (€) Lowest price (€) 02/03/2020 229,504 0.093% 38.30 39.19 37.38 03/03/2020 84,039 0.034% 39.39 40.00 39.06 04/03/2020 170,253 0.069% 39.86 40.59 39.10 05/03/2020 122,000 0.050% 38.96 40.30 38.33 06/03/2020 185,206 0.075% 38.34 39.13 37.36 Total for the week 791,002 0.321% 38.86 40.59 37.36 Total in 2020 791,002 0.321% 38.86 40.59 37.36

All details related to the acquisition of own shares by Umicore can be found here.