Umicore : All agenda items approved at the shareholders' meetings

Regulated Information

On Thursday 30 April 2020, Umicore held its ordinary, special and extraordinary shareholders' meetings broadcasted from its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Shareholders approved all agenda items. Details of the resolutions are available on Umicore's website.

The ordinary shareholders' meeting approved the proposal of Umicore's Board of Directors to, as a matter of prudence and in light of the extreme unpredictability of the global situation due to COVID-19, reduce the dividend in respect of the full year 2019 to € 0.375 per share, which corresponds to the amount of the interim dividend of € 0.375 per share (ISIN BE0974320526) which was already paid out on 27 August 2019. This decision is also to be seen as a way for Umicore's management and Board of Directors to share the efforts among its stakeholders.