03/30 03:59:59 pm
30.86 EUR   -1.63%
06:08pUMICORE : Publication of the annual report 2019
PU
03/26UMICORE : - Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.
AQ
03/26UMICORE : 's response to COVID-19
AQ
Umicore : Publication of the annual report 2019

03/30/2020 | 06:08pm EDT
31 March 2020 Publication of the annual report 2019

Disclaimer

Umicore NV published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:07:08 UTC
