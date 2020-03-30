|
Umicore : Publication of the annual report 2019
03/30/2020 | 06:08pm EDT
31 March 2020
Publication of the annual report 2019
|Sales 2019
|3 314 M
|EBIT 2019
|480 M
|Net income 2019
|286 M
|Debt 2019
|1 355 M
|Yield 2019
|2,51%
|P/E ratio 2019
|25,5x
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,9x
|EV / Sales2019
|2,64x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,54x
|Capitalization
|7 394 M
Technical analysis trends UMICORE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Average target price
38,35 €
|Last Close Price
30,71 €
|Spread / Highest target
72,6%
|Spread / Average Target
24,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-18,6%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|UMICORE
|-27.65%
|8 375