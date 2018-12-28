Log in
News Summary

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on January 24, 2019

12/28/2018 | 02:01pm CET

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on January 23, 2019.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To join the call, please dial (800) 458-4148 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 2359675.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering conference ID 2359675.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Contacts:
Ron Farnsworth                                                                           Brad Howes
EVP/Chief Financial Officer                                                         SVP/Director of Investor Relations
Umpqua Holdings Corporation                                                    Umpqua Holdings Corporation
503-727-4108                                                                              503-727-4226
ronfarnsworth@umpquabank.com                                              bradhowes@umpquabank.com

UHC Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
