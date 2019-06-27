Log in
Umpqua Holdings Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 18, 2019

0
06/27/2019 | 08:16am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on July 17, 2019.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)

To join the call, please dial (800) 289-0459 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 942314.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering conference ID 2627879.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-july-18-2019-300875789.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
