Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch And Notification

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

by

Hong Leong Finance Limited

(Company Registration No.: 196100003D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

for and on behalf of

UMS Holdings Limited

(Company Registration No.: 200100340R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

JEP Holdings Ltd.

(Company Registration No.: 199401749E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by UMS Holdings Limited and

parties acting in concert with it

DESPATCH OF CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT AND FINAL CLOSING DATE NOTIFICATION

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HONG LEONG FINANCE, FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR, FOR THE OFFER SHARES AND UNCONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY HONG LEONG FINANCE, FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR, FOR THE WARRANTS

1. INTRODUCTION

Hong Leong Finance Limited ("Hong Leong Finance") refers to:

the offer announcement dated 13 May 2019 (the " Offer Announcement ") in connection with the mandatory conditional cash offer by Hong Leong Finance for and on behalf of UMS Holdings Limited (the " Offeror ") for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares (the " Shares ") in the capital of JEP Holdings Ltd. (the " Company ") and the unconditional cash offer by Hong Leong Finance for and on behalf of the

Offeror for all the outstanding warrants (the " Warrants ") of the Company, other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its Concert Group; the offer document dated 27 May 2019 (the " Offer Document ") issued by Hong Leong Finance, for and on behalf of the Offeror, in connection with the Offer and the Warrants Offer;

