Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch Of Offer Document

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

by

Hong Leong Finance Limited

(Company Registration No.: 196100003D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

for and on behalf of

UMS Holdings Limited

(Company Registration No.: 200100340R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

JEP Holdings Ltd.

(Company Registration No.: 199401749E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by UMS Holdings Limited and

parties acting in concert with it

DESPATCH OF OFFER DOCUMENT

1. INTRODUCTION

Hong Leong Finance Limited (" Hong Leong Finance ") refers to the announcement made by Hong Leong Finance, for and on behalf of UMS Holdings Limited (" Offeror ") on 13 May 2019

(" Offer Announcement "), in connection with the mandatory conditional cash offer (" Offer ") for all the remaining issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of JEP Holdings Ltd.

(" Offeree ") (excluding treasury shares) and the mandatory unconditional cash offer

(" Warrants Offer ") for all outstanding warrants of the Offeree. An electronic copy of the Offer Announcement is available on the website of the Singapore

Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" SGX-ST ") at www.sgx.com . Unless otherwise stated, all capitalised terms shall bear the same meanings given to them in the Offer Document (as defined herein).

