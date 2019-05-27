Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Offer Document

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS OFFER DOCUMENT, THE RELEVANT ACCEPTANCE FORMS (AS DEFINED HEREIN) AND/OR ANY RELATED DOCUMENTS SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR BUY SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS UNLAWFUL OR UNAUTHORISED.

OFFER DOCUMENT DATED 27 MAY 2019

Shareholders (as defined herein) should note that they will receive this Offer Document together with the FAA or the FAT (as defined herein), as the case may be, in respect of the Offer. Warrantholders should note that they will receive this Offer Document together with the Warrants FAA and/or the Warrants FAT in connection with the Warrants Offer.

Hong Leong Finance Limited ("Hong Leong Finance") is acting for and on behalf of UMS Holdings Limited (the "Offeror"), and does not purport to advise the Securityholders (as defined herein) of JEP Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") and/or any other person. In preparing its letter to Securityholders on behalf of the Offeror, Hong Leong Finance has not had regard to the general or specific investment objectives, tax position, risk profiles, financial situation or particular needs and constraint of any Securityholder.

MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER

by

HONG LEONG FINANCE LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 196100003D)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

for and on behalf of

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200100340R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

to acquire all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of

JEP HOLDINGS LTD.

(Company Registration No.: 199401749E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

other than those already owned, controlled or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and its Concert Group

ACCEPTANCES SHOULD BE RECEIVED BY THE CLOSE OF THE OFFER AND THE WARRANTS OFFER AT 5.30 P.M. (SINGAPORE TIME) ON 24 JUNE 2019, OR SUCH LATER DATE(S) AS MAY BE ANNOUNCED FROM TIME TO TIME BY OR ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR.

The procedures for acceptance of the Offer and the Warrants Offer are set out in Appendix 2 and Appendix 3 respectively and in the accompanying FAA, FAT, Warrants FAA and/or Warrants FAT, as the case may be.