Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Shut-Off Notice

would need to receive instructions in order to tender their acceptances of the Offer and/or the Warrants Offer prior to the Final Closing Date.

Subject to the Offer becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects in accordance with its terms, CPFIS Investors and SRS Investors will receive the Offer Price payable in respect of the Offer Shares validly tendered in acceptance of the Offer through appropriate intermediaries in their respective CPF investment accounts and SRS investment accounts. CPFIS Investors and SRS Investors will receive the Warrants Offer Price payable in respect of the Warrants validly tendered in acceptance of the Warrants Offer through appropriate intermediaries in their respective CPF investment accounts and SRS investment accounts.

7. REQUEST FOR OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED DOCUMENTS

7.1. Request for Offer Document. Securityholders who have not received or who have misplaced the Offer Document and/or the relevant Acceptance Forms should contact CDP (for Depositors) or Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd (for scrip holders), as the case may be, immediately at the addresses set out below.

The Central Depository (Pte) Limited Boardroom Corporate & Advisory 9 North Buona Vista Drive Services Pte Ltd #01-19/20 The Metropolis 50 Raffles Place, Singapore 138588 #32-01, Singapore Land Tower Singapore 048623

Electronic copies of the Offer Document and the relevant Acceptance Forms are also available on the website of the SGX-ST at www.sgx.com.

7.2. Overseas Securityholders. Overseas Securityholders may (subject to compliance with applicable laws) obtain copies of this Offer Document, the relevant Acceptance Forms and any related documents, during normal business hours and up to 5.30 p.m. on the Final Closing Date from Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd (if he is a scrip holder) at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 or The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (if he is a Depositor) at 9 North Buona Vista Drive, #01-19/20 The Metropolis, Singapore 138588.

Alternatively, Overseas Securityholders may (subject to compliance with applicable laws) write to Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd (if he is a scrip holder) at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 or The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (if he is a Depositor) at Robinson Road Post Office P.O. Box 1984, Singapore 903934, to request for the Offer Document, the relevant Acceptance Forms and any related documents to be sent to an address in Singapore by ordinary post at his own risk, up to five

(5) Market Days prior to the Final Closing Date.

The availability of the Offer and the Warrants Offer to Overseas Securityholders may be affected by the laws of the relevant overseas jurisdictions. Accordingly, all Overseas Securityholders should inform themselves about, and observe any applicable legal requirements in their own jurisdictions, and exercise caution in relation to the Offer and/or the Warrants Offer, as the Offer Document has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any overseas jurisdiction.