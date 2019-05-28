UMS : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Malaysia

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration No. 200100340R)

INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN MALAYSIA

The Board of Directors of UMS Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has incorporated a 100% held subsidiary in Malaysia, known as Ultimate Mechanical System Sdn. Bhd. (the "New Company"), with a paid-up capital of RM1,000.

The New Company will carry on the business of Machining Precision Machine Parts and Components for Aerospace, Medical, Semiconductor and Machinery and Equipment Industry and Manufacturing Semiconductor Back End Equipment.

The above investment is funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Company for the current financial year.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Luong Andy

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore

28 May 2019