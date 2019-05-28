Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  UMS Holdings Limited    UMSH   SG1J94892465

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UMSH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMS : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 06:24am EDT

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Registration No. 200100340R)

INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY IN MALAYSIA

The Board of Directors of UMS Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has incorporated a 100% held subsidiary in Malaysia, known as Ultimate Mechanical System Sdn. Bhd. (the "New Company"), with a paid-up capital of RM1,000.

The New Company will carry on the business of Machining Precision Machine Parts and Components for Aerospace, Medical, Semiconductor and Machinery and Equipment Industry and Manufacturing Semiconductor Back End Equipment.

The above investment is funded by internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Company for the current financial year.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Luong Andy

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore

28 May 2019

Disclaimer

UMS Holdings Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 10:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:24aUMS : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Malaysia
PU
05/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Offer Do..
PU
05/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch..
PU
05/24UMS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive O..
PU
05/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Notification Form For Director / Chief ..
PU
05/15Singapores UMS set to acquire stake in JEP Holdings from Ellipsiz for $4.81m
AQ
04/25UMS : Poll Results Of The Annual General Meeting Held On 25 April 2019
PU
04/25UMS : Poll Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 25 April 2019
PU
2018UMS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive O..
PU
2018UMS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive O..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 119 M
EBIT 2019 30,9 M
Net income 2019 29,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,14%
P/E ratio 2019 11,02
P/E ratio 2020 10,35
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 319 M
Chart UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UMS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,50  SGD
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andy Luong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meng Chong Loh Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yiow Min Chay Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Jong Yuh Gn Independent Non-Executive Director
Phang Ah Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED4.35%232
INTEL CORPORATION-5.03%199 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%191 984
BROADCOM INC0.65%101 313
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.17%98 568
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.73%88 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About