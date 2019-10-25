Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  UMS Holdings Limited    UMSH   SG1J94892465

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UMSH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMS : Increase Of Paid-Up Capital In Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Ultimate Mechanical System Sdn. Bhd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:41am EDT

UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200100340R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

INCREASE OF PAID-UP CAPITAL IN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY - ULTIMATE MECHANICAL SYSTEM SDN. BHD.

The Board of Directors of UMS Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased the paid-up capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ultimate Mechanical System Sdn. Bhd. from RM1,000 to RM2,500,000 via a subscription of additional shares (the "Transaction").

1. Rationale for the Transaction

The Transaction was undertaken for the purpose of ensuring sufficient working capital for development of Ultimate Mechanical System Sdn. Bhd.

2. Financing and Financial Effects of the Transaction

The Transaction was funded through internal sources and is not expected to have material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

3. Interest of Directors and Controlling Shareholders

None of the directors or substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Transaction save for their shareholdings in the Company.

By Order of the Board

Luong Andy

Chief Executive Officer

Singapore

25 October 2019

Disclaimer

UMS Holdings Limited published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:41aUMS : Increase Of Paid-Up Capital In Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Ultimate Mechanic..
PU
08/15UMS : Acquisition Of Shares By Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Ultimate Machining Solu..
PU
06/24ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Close Of..
PU
06/03ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch..
PU
05/30ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Shut-Off..
PU
05/29ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Notifica..
PU
05/28UMS : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary In Malaysia
PU
05/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Offer Do..
PU
05/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Mandatory Conditional Cash Offer - Despatch..
PU
05/24UMS : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive O..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 33,0 M
Net income 2019 32,0 M
Finance 2019 15,2 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,13x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 397 M
Technical analysis trends UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,77  SGD
Last Close Price 0,74  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andy Luong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meng Chong Loh Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yiow Min Chay Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Jong Yuh Gn Independent Non-Executive Director
Phang Ah Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED28.70%291
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%248 223
INTEL CORPORATION11.29%231 379
NVIDIA CORPORATION47.46%119 888
BROADCOM INC.11.02%111 984
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.30%110 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group