UMS : Media Statement/Announcement - Further Update On Group's Manufacturing Operations

Media Statement/Announcement

Further Update on the Group's Manufacturing Operations

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2020:

Following its earlier update on April 6, 2020, SGX Mainboard-listed UMS Holdings Limited ("UMS" or "The Group") has today announced a further update on the Group's manufacturing operations.

Since the Malaysian Government's movement control order (MCO) issued on March 18, 2020 nationwide to address the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been three extensions of the MCO - the latest of which was announced yesterday. The MCO will now be extended for another two weeks to May 12, 2020. The Group has received approval from the Malaysian authorities for its Penang factory to continue operations at a minimal level and this remain unchanged. The Group will continue to adhere to strict measures put in place by the Malaysian health ministry.

The Singapore Government which has also extended its "Circuit Breaker" to June 1, 2020, has reviewed and reduced the list of essential services exempted from the restrictions. Due to this revision, the Group's production facilities in Singapore will operate with lesser headcount during this period.

The Group does not expect the temporary halt to have any significant material financial impact on the Group.

Meanwhile, the Group's factory in California, Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Inc, USA, which has resumed operations at a limited level since early April 2020 will remain operational.

The Group will continue to assess the impact of government directives on its business, and will provide updates on the Covid-19 situation to shareholders as well as any other material developments as soon as practicable.

About UMS Holdings Limited

Incorporated in Singapore on January 17, 2001, UMS Holdings Limited is a one-stop strategic integration partner providing equipment manufacturing and engineering services to Original Equipment Manufacturers of semiconductors and related products.

