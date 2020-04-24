UMS : Media Statement/Announcement - Further Update On Group's Manufacturing Operations

Log in
04/24/2020 | 05:28am EDT

Media Statement/Announcement

Further Update on the Group's Manufacturing Operations

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2020:

Following its earlier update on April 6, 2020, SGX Mainboard-listed UMS Holdings Limited ("UMS" or "The Group") has today announced a further update on the Group's manufacturing operations.

Since the Malaysian Government's movement control order (MCO) issued on March 18, 2020 nationwide to address the Covid-19 outbreak, there has been three extensions of the MCO - the latest of which was announced yesterday. The MCO will now be extended for another two weeks to May 12, 2020. The Group has received approval from the Malaysian authorities for its Penang factory to continue operations at a minimal level and this remain unchanged. The Group will continue to adhere to strict measures put in place by the Malaysian health ministry.

The Singapore Government which has also extended its "Circuit Breaker" to June 1, 2020, has reviewed and reduced the list of essential services exempted from the restrictions. Due to this revision, the Group's production facilities in Singapore will operate with lesser headcount during this period.

The Group does not expect the temporary halt to have any significant material financial impact on the Group.

Meanwhile, the Group's factory in California, Integrated Manufacturing Technologies Inc, USA, which has resumed operations at a limited level since early April 2020 will remain operational.

The Group will continue to assess the impact of government directives on its business, and will provide updates on the Covid-19 situation to shareholders as well as any other material developments as soon as practicable.

About UMS Holdings Limited

Incorporated in Singapore on January 17, 2001, UMS Holdings Limited is a one-stop strategic integration partner providing equipment manufacturing and engineering services to Original Equipment Manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. The Group is in the business of front-endsemi-conductor equipment contract manufacturing and is also involved in complex electromechanical assembly and final testing devices. The products we offer include modular and integration system for original semiconductor equipment manufacturing. Other industries that we also support include the electronic, machine tools and oil and gas. Headquartered in

1

Singapore, the Group has production facilities in Singapore, Malaysia and California, USA.

Issued on behalf of UMS Holdings Limited

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Tham Moon Yee - tmy@stratagemconsultants.com

Mr. Soh Tiang Keng - tksoh@stratagemconsultants.com

Mr Asri Bamadhaj - asri@stratagemconsultants.com

Stratagem Consultants Pte Ltd:

Tel: 65- 6227 0502

Fax: 65- 6227 5663

2

Disclaimer

UMS Holdings Limited published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 09:27:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 144 M
EBIT 2020 40,6 M
Net income 2020 40,0 M
Finance 2020 24,5 M
Yield 2020 5,56%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
EV / Sales2021 2,28x
Capitalization 400 M
Chart UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UMS Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,94  SGD
Last Close Price 0,75  SGD
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andy Luong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Meng Chong Loh Executive Director & Senior VP-Operations
Yiow Min Chay Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Jong Yuh Gn Independent Non-Executive Director
Phang Ah Tong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.60%282
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%254 726
INTEL CORPORATION-1.35%252 722
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.70%173 952
BROADCOM INC.-18.07%103 518
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.90%101 377
