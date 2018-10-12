DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMS United Medical Systems International AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

UMS United Medical Systems International AG: Final Payment of Liquidation Proceeds to Shareholders



12-Oct-2018 / 10:24 CET/CEST

Hamburg, October 12, 2018. The liquidator of UMS United Medical Systems International AG i. L. (UMS, ISIN DE 0005493654 / WKN 549365) (the "Company") has made a final payment of liquidation proceeds to the Company's shareholders, with the consent of the Supervisory Board. An amount of EUR 0.61 will be distributed to each bearer share of no-par-value stock of the Company. The distribution will be made on October 22, 2018 by the custodian banks via Clearstream Banking AG.

Any taxes owed on the final payment at the shareholder level will be determined on the basis of the individual shareholder's situation (e.g. whether the shares are held as part of their personal assets or as part of their business assets). The final payment is a repayment of par value.

The Company in Brief

UMS International AG is a stock corporation listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG. On August 14,2014, the Company sold its interest in United Medical Systems (DE), Inc. and thus sold its entire assets. The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on September 25, 2014 approved the transfer of assets and liabilities. The agreement was finalized on November 11, 2014. Upon completion of the transfer of assets, the company's corporate purpose was changed to the management of its own assets.

At their annual meeting on April 27, 2015, the shareholders resolved to dissolve the company on April 30, 2015.

