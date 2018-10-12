Log in
UMS UNITED MEDICAL SYSTM INTRNTNL I L AG (UMS)
UMS United Medical Systems International AG: Final Payment of Liquidation Proceeds to Shareholders

10/12/2018 | 10:30am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UMS United Medical Systems International AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
UMS United Medical Systems International AG: Final Payment of Liquidation Proceeds to Shareholders

12-Oct-2018 / 10:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UMS United Medical Systems International AG i. L.:

Final Payment of Liquidation Proceeds to Shareholders

Hamburg, October 12, 2018. The liquidator of UMS United Medical Systems International AG i. L. (UMS, ISIN DE 0005493654 / WKN 549365) (the "Company") has made a final payment of liquidation proceeds to the Company's shareholders, with the consent of the Supervisory Board. An amount of EUR 0.61 will be distributed to each bearer share of no-par-value stock of the Company. The distribution will be made on October 22, 2018 by the custodian banks via Clearstream Banking AG.

Any taxes owed on the final payment at the shareholder level will be determined on the basis of the individual shareholder's situation (e.g. whether the shares are held as part of their personal assets or as part of their business assets). The final payment is a repayment of par value.

The Company in Brief

UMS International AG is a stock corporation listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG. On August 14,2014, the Company sold its interest in United Medical Systems (DE), Inc. and thus sold its entire assets. The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on September 25, 2014 approved the transfer of assets and liabilities. The agreement was finalized on November 11, 2014. Upon completion of the transfer of assets, the company's corporate purpose was changed to the management of its own assets.

At their annual meeting on April 27, 2015, the shareholders resolved to dissolve the company on April 30, 2015.

Contact

Christian Möller, Tel: (040) 50 01 77-00, Fax: (040) 50 01 77-77, E-Mail:

investor@umsag.com

12-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UMS United Medical Systems International AG
Borsteler Chaussee 53
22453 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 500 177 - 00
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 500 177 - 77
E-mail: investor@umsag.com
Internet: www.umsag.com
ISIN: DE0005493654
WKN: 549365
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

732939  12-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=732939&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
