Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  UMT United Mobility Technology AG    UMD   DE0005286108

UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG

(UMD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

UMT United Mobility Technology : AG launches LOYAL - Innovative and cross-provider Loyalty-App available for download from 19 August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 03:50am EDT

DGAP-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
UMT AG launches LOYAL - Innovative and cross-provider Loyalty-App available for download from 19 August 2019

13.08.2019 / 09:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 13 August 2019


Corporate News


UMT AG launches LOYAL - Innovative and cross-provider Loyalty-App available for download from 19 August 2019

UMT United Mobility Technology AG ("UMT") is launching its revolutionary Loyalty-App: LOYAL will be available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android operating systems from 19 August 2019.

With the LOYAL-Meta-App, UMT opens a new chapter in the company's history. In the future, the LOYAL-App will offer its users more overview, freedom, flexibility and more discounts, rewards or cash back when selecting their favorite voucher and incentive programs ("loyalty"). And all this in connection with mobile payment at the checkout, by credit card or with crypto currencies.

For LOYAL users, tedious searching for the best deals, offers and matching coupons is a thing of the past, because LOYAL knows which merchants and shops grant special discounts with certain payment providers and which means of payment offer advantages when shopping. No matter what LOYAL users are interested in when shopping, the latest fashion trends, the latest chart hits or the best hotels, they will be rewarded immediately. LOYAL users can collect loyalty points for attractive rewards and airline miles for their next holiday or take advantage of cashback offers from other providers. The completely customizable LOYAL user interface ensures that the cheapest offer or coupon is always available for the next holiday, music or shopping experience.

Who knows that your favourite sports house offers a 20% discount just because you use a certain credit card? Or that one of the biggest online mail order companies pays back EUR 10 if you choose a certain digital payment method at checkout? And that a holiday at one of the largest travel portals is 3% cheaper if you have an account with a certain financial institution?

LOYAL offers a central App for all situations by intelligently linking existing payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Alipay as well as payments by credit card or crypto currencies. This provides even more flexibility at the checkout and on the Internet - simply, quickly and securely. And this is because the development of the App places the highest demands on security standards and data protection.

Dr. Juergen Schulz, CTO of UMT, explains: "LOYAL is the revolutionary savings-search-engine that starts with payment - across all providers. LOYAL tirelessly finds the most attractive shopping advantages for its users: special offers, discounts, savings tips, bonus programs, vouchers, deals and cashbacks. LOYAL therefore knows which merchants and shops advertise with special bargains and which of the deposited means of payment therefore offer LOYAL users direct advantages when shopping. And the LOYAL-App already displays the offers to the user - clearly sorted according to personal preferences and interests. And that works both in the shop and online. LOYAL has the overview and so does the user".

With LOYAL, UMT is consistently pursuing its strategy of digitally interlocking cashless payments, loyalty programs and current deals - beyond pure mobile payment.

"In the future, we will benefit not only from our installed and market-proven technology on the merchant side, but also on the other side of the POS system: from the user of our LOYAL-App. LOYAL thus puts our business model on a broader basis and paves the way for further growth," says Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT AG.

Learn more about LOYAL here or directly on our LOYAL website at loyalapp.de.


About UMT AG:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG is a FinTech company specialising in the development and implementation of customised mobile payment and blockchain solutions, particularly for major customers such as PAYBACK (American Express Group). As a white label technology provider, the company operates one of the largest mobile payment platforms in Europe. UMT acts as a central interface between all relevant parties such as large retail chains, banks, bonus programme providers and end consumers. UMT's technology is in live operation at around 16,000 branches and 71,000 checkouts. In Germany alone, over 14 million users can use UMT's mobile payment technology. In addition, UMT offers its customers services in the area of customer loyalty programs and smart data along the entire value chain. With the innovative LOYAL-App, UMT offers its users an efficient way to use loyalty programs and a modern mobile payment solution.

The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN 528610, ISIN DE0005286108) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.


Contact:

UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Investor Relations
Irmi Aigner
Brienner Strasse 7
D-80333 Munich
Tel: +49 89 20500-680
Fax: +49 89 20500-555
E-Mail: investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag


13.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UMT United Mobility Technology AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 (0) 89 20 500 555
E-mail: info@umt.ag
Internet: www.umt.ag
ISIN: DE0005286108
WKN: 528610
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856131

 
End of News DGAP News Service

856131  13.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856131&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNO
04:12aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : AG launches LOYAL – Innovative and cross-..
PU
03:50aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : AG launches LOYAL - Innovative and cross-provid..
EQ
05/29UMT PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY GROUP FIGU : Revenues, total performance, gross profit..
EQ
05/21UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : AG introduces LOYAL - Innovative Loyalty-App to..
EQ
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : PAYBACK acquires license rights from UMT United..
PU
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : PAYBACK acquires license rights from UMT United..
EQ
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : decides to sell UMT PEACHES Mobile GmbH in the ..
PU
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : sells shares in UMT PEACHES Mobile GmbH and dec..
PU
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : decides to sell UMT PEACHES Mobile GmbH in the ..
EQ
2018UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : sells shares in UMT PEACHES Mobile GmbH and dec..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 10,4 M
EBIT 2019 0,60 M
Net income 2019 0,30 M
Finance 2019 0,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 9,22 M
Chart UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
UMT United Mobility Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  €
Last Close Price 0,39  €
Spread / Highest target 206%
Spread / Average Target 206%
Spread / Lowest Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Wahl Chief Executive Officer
Walter Raizner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Schmiedler Chief Technology Officer
Erik Nagel Chief Marketing & Information Officer
Markus W. Wenner Member-Supervisory Board & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY AG-25.20%10
SNAP INC205.26%23 420
SEA LTD (ADR)206.45%15 436
MOMO INC (ADR)32.17%6 550
GRUBHUB INC-13.72%6 054
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-43.93%4 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group