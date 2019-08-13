UMT United Mobility Technology : AG launches LOYAL – Innovative and cross-provider Loyalty-App available for download from 19 August …

UMT United Mobility Technology AG ('UMT') is launching its revolutionary Loyalty-App: LOYAL will be available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android operating systems from 19 August 2019.

With the LOYAL-Meta-App, UMT opens a new chapter in the company's history. In the future, the LOYAL-App will offer its users more overview, freedom, flexibility and more discounts, rewards or cash back when selecting their favorite voucher and incentive programs ('loyalty'). And all this in connection with mobile payment at the checkout, by credit card or with crypto currencies.

For LOYAL users, tedious searching for the best deals, offers and matching coupons is a thing of the past, because LOYAL knows which merchants and shops grant special discounts with certain payment providers and which means of payment offer advantages when shopping. No matter what LOYAL users are interested in when shopping, the latest fashion trends, the latest chart hits or the best hotels, they will be rewarded immediately. LOYAL users can collect loyalty points for attractive rewards and airline miles for their next holiday or take advantage of cashback offers from other providers. The completely customizable LOYAL user interface ensures that the cheapest offer or coupon is always available for the next holiday, music or shopping experience.

Who knows that your favourite sports house offers a 20% discount just because you use a certain credit card? Or that one of the biggest online mail order companies pays back € 10 if you choose a certain digital payment method at checkout? And that a holiday at one of the largest travel portals is 3% cheaper if you have an account with a certain financial institution?

LOYAL offers a central App for all situations by intelligently linking existing payment solutions such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Alipay as well as payments by credit card or crypto currencies. This provides even more flexibility at the checkout and on the Internet -simply, quickly and securely. And this is because the development of the App places the highest demands on security standards and data protection.

Dr. Juergen Schulz, CTO of UMT, explains: 'LOYAL is the revolutionary savings-search-engine that starts with payment -across all providers. LOYAL tirelessly finds the most attractive shopping advantages for its users: special offers, discounts, savings tips, bonus programs, vouchers, deals and cashbacks. LOYAL therefore knows which merchants and shops advertise with special bargains and which of the deposited means of payment therefore offer LOYAL users direct advantages when shopping. And the LOYAL-App already displays the offers to the user - clearly sorted according to personal preferences and interests. And that works both in the shop and online. LOYAL has the overview and so does the user'.

With LOYAL, UMT is consistently pursuing its strategy of digitally interlocking cashless payments, loyalty programs and current deals - beyond pure mobile payment.

'In the future, we will benefit not only from our installed and market-proven technology on the merchant side, but also on the other side of the POS system: from the user of our LOYAL-App. LOYAL thus puts our business model on a broader basis and paves the way for further growth,' says Dr. Albert Wahl, CEO of UMT AG.

