UNDER ARMOUR    UAA

UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Under Armour, Inc. Investors

11/04/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour’s accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.” Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Under Armour securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
