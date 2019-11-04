Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Under Armour, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour’s accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.” Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

