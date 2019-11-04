Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Under Armour, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/04/2019 | 03:40pm EST

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or "the Company") (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) for violations of the securities laws.

The Schall Law Firm Logo

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Under Armour was the subject of a November 3, 2019, report in the Wall Street Journal which stated that the SEC and the DOJ have opened investigations into the Company's accounting practices and related items. These investigations focus on determining if Under Armour shifted sales between quarters to make the Company appear healthier financially than it was. Based on this report, shares of Under Armour are trading down significantly on Monday, November 4.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49395


© Newsfilecorp 2019
