UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
Investigation of Under Armour Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

11/04/2019 | 09:32am EST

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether certain statements made by Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA) complied with federal securities laws. On November 3, 2019, the Company announced that it is facing a federal investigation regarding its accounting practices. The price of Under Armour’s stock fell following the announcement.

If you purchased shares of Under Armour and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Luke R. Kennedy at lkennedy@holzerlaw.com, or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC is an Atlanta, Georgia law firm that dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey D. Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 355 M
EBIT 2019 232 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Debt 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,5x
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 9 029 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 22,84  $
Last Close Price 21,14  $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Plank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Frisk President, COO & President-North America Region
David E. Bergman CFO & Chief Accounting Officer-Designate
Ann Funai Senior Vice President-Engineering
Douglas E. Coltharp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNDER ARMOUR19.64%9 029
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE50.76%218 776
VF CORPORATION16.19%33 104
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.65.03%26 145
MONCLER S.P.A.21.57%9 908
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED222.42%7 851
