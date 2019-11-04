Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Under Armour, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA, UAA). This investigation concerns whether Under Armour and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour’s accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the price of Under Armour Class A stock (UAA) fell $4.00, or 18.9%, to close at $17.14 on November 4, 2019. The price of Under Armour Class C stock (UA) fell $3.47, or 18.4%, to close at $15.44 on November 4, 2019.

If you are a shareholder of Under Armour, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

