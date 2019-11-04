Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Under Armour    UAA

UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Under Armour, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA, UAA). This investigation concerns whether Under Armour and certain of its officers and/or directors have breached fiduciary duties owed to the company and its investors.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour’s accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the price of Under Armour Class A stock (UAA) fell $4.00, or 18.9%, to close at $17.14 on November 4, 2019. The price of Under Armour Class C stock (UA) fell $3.47, or 18.4%, to close at $15.44 on November 4, 2019.

If you are a shareholder of Under Armour, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNDER ARMOUR
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:22pUNDER ARMOUR : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Under Armour, Inc.
PR
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01pConsumer Cos Flat as McDonald's, Under Armour, Weigh -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:46pFerrari, Bank of America rise; McDonald's, Under Armour dip
AQ
04:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
03:40pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
NE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 281 M
EBIT 2019 233 M
Net income 2019 153 M
Debt 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,7x
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 7 346 M
Chart UNDER ARMOUR
Duration : Period :
Under Armour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNDER ARMOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 22,84  $
Last Close Price 17,14  $
Spread / Highest target 92,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Plank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Frisk President, COO & President-North America Region
David E. Bergman CFO & Chief Accounting Officer-Designate
Ann Funai Senior Vice President-Engineering
Douglas E. Coltharp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNDER ARMOUR19.64%9 029
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE50.76%218 776
VF CORPORATION16.19%33 104
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.65.03%26 145
MONCLER S.P.A.21.57%9 908
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED228.48%7 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group