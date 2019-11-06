The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 3, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 6, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Under Armour shifted sales between quarters to give its sales the appearance of robust health and to remain consistent with its history of achieving 20% year-over-year revenue growth. The Company was being investigated by both the SEC and DOJ and cooperating with the investigation since at least July 2017. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Under Armour, investors suffered damages.

