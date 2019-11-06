Log in
UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/06/2019 | 06:11pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 3, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 6, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Under Armour shifted sales between quarters to give its sales the appearance of robust health and to remain consistent with its history of achieving 20% year-over-year revenue growth. The Company was being investigated by both the SEC and DOJ and cooperating with the investigation since at least July 2017. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Under Armour, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 291 M
EBIT 2019 236 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Debt 2019 186 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 53,0x
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 7 714 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Plank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Frisk President, COO & President-North America Region
David E. Bergman CFO & Chief Accounting Officer-Designate
Ann Funai Senior Vice President-Engineering
Douglas E. Coltharp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNDER ARMOUR1.30%7 714
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE55.02%223 017
VF CORPORATION18.87%34 426
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.59.81%25 318
MONCLER S.P.A.21.09%9 783
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-1.35%7 881
