UNDER ARMOUR

UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
UNDER ARMOUR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/04/2019 | 09:10pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) on behalf of Under Armour stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Under Armour has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures. These investigations are focused on whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear more profitable. After several years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

After these disclosures were made public, Under Armour’s stock price fell sharply on November 4, 2019, to close at $16.04 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Under Armour shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
