UNDER ARMOUR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) on behalf of Under Armour stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Under Armour has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour’s accounting practices and related disclosures. These investigations are focused on whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear more profitable. After several years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

After these disclosures were made public, Under Armour’s stock price fell sharply on November 4, 2019, to close at $16.04 per share.

