Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Under Armour    UAA

UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UNDER ARMOUR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Investigation of Under Armour Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:41pm EST

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Under Armour Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") (NYSE: UA, UAA) resulting from allegations that Under Armour might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Under Armour securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Under Armour Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On November 3, 2019, after the markets closed, the Company announced that it is facing a federal investigation regarding its accounting practices. The price of Under Armour has fallen precipitously since the announcement.

If you purchased Under Armour securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/underarmourinc-ua-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-212/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNDER ARMOUR
12:41pUNDER ARMOUR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Its Inve..
BU
12:14pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
12:04pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Rally pushes Dow toward a record high
AQ
11:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hit New Highs on Optimism Over Trade, E..
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:44aINVESTOR ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud of..
PR
10:14aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hit New Highs on Optimism Over Trade, E..
DJ
10:06aROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Ag..
BU
09:32aInvestigation of Under Armour Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
09:32aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Fitbit, McDonald’s
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 355 M
EBIT 2019 232 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Debt 2019 147 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,5x
P/E ratio 2020 44,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,71x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 9 029 M
Chart UNDER ARMOUR
Duration : Period :
Under Armour Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNDER ARMOUR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 22,84  $
Last Close Price 21,14  $
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin A. Plank Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrik Frisk President, COO & President-North America Region
David E. Bergman CFO & Chief Accounting Officer-Designate
Ann Funai Senior Vice President-Engineering
Douglas E. Coltharp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNDER ARMOUR19.64%9 029
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE50.76%218 776
VF CORPORATION16.19%33 104
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.65.03%26 145
MONCLER S.P.A.21.57%9 908
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED222.42%7 851
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group