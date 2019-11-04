Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Under Armour    UAA

UNDER ARMOUR

(UAA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Under Armour : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Under Armour, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 05:22pm EST

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Under Armour and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour's accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company "shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier." Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.  For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C. 


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-under-armour-inc-300951081.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNDER ARMOUR
05:22pUNDER ARMOUR : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Under Armour, Inc.
PR
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01pConsumer Cos Flat as McDonald's, Under Armour, Weigh -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:46pFerrari, Bank of America rise; McDonald's, Under Armour dip
AQ
04:29pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish at Records
DJ
03:40pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
NE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:05pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Move Toward Highs on Optimism Over Trad..
DJ
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Under Armour,..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group