Under Armour : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Under Armour, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - UA, UAA

0
11/04/2019 | 09:04pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA), resulting from allegations that Under Armour may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations into Under Armour's accounting practices and related disclosures. The investigations are examining whether Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier. After years of at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth, Under Armour missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, Class C shares of Under Armour (UA) fell $3.47 per share or 18.35% to close at $15.44 per share and Class A shares of Under Armour (UAA) fell $4.00 per share or 18.92% to close at $17.14 per share on November 4, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Under Armour investors. If you purchased shares of Under Armour please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1709.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-globally-recognized-law-firm-announces-investigation-of-securities-claims-against-under-armour-inc-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--ua-uaa-300951210.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
0
