Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Under Armour, Inc.    UA

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

(UA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UNDER ARMOUR INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Under Armour, Inc. - UA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

On November 3, 2019, media outlets reported that the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the Company's revenue recognition practices and whether it had shifted sales from quarter to quarter to make them appear stronger. The Company subsequently confirmed the probe, which it had been cooperating with since July 2017, but declined to provide additional details. Then, on November 14, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company had utilized a range of sales and shipping tactics to reach sales goals and hide slowing demand, according to former company executives.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Under Armour's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Under Armour's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Under Armour shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ua/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-under-armour-inc---ua-300966303.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNDER ARMOUR, INC.
10:51pUNDER ARMOUR INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
PR
11/27Wall Street mints records again
RE
11/22SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA : Virgin Galactic starts preparing Future Astronauts f..
AQ
11/18Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Under Armour..
PR
11/18UNDER ARMOUR SHAREHOLDERS : January 6, 2020 Class Action Filing Deadline –..
BU
11/15UNDER ARMOUR INVESTIGATION INITIATED : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
11/15NETFLIX, T-MOBILE, ALPHABET : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/15UNDER ARMOUR : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Under Armour, Inc.
PR
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group