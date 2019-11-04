Log in
Under Armour : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Under Armour (UA) Investors with $100K Plus Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

0
11/04/2019 | 08:09pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $100,000 to submit their losses now or contact the firm immediately to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages.  The firm has opened an investigation into Under Armour and investors may have valuable claims against the company and its senior management for violations of federal securities laws.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 3, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/UA
Contact An Attorney Now: UA@hbsslaw.com 
                                              510-725-3000

Under Armour (UA) Investigation

The investigation centers on Under Armour's accounting practices and financial disclosures.

On Nov. 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour to determine whether the company "shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier."

On this news, the price of Under Armour shares fell sharply.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Under Armour should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email UA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-under-armour-ua-investors-with-100k-plus-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-300951052.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
