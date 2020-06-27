Under Armour ends apparel deal with UCLA

Under Armour is terminating the largest apparel deal in the history of American college sports. The athletic apparel maker said Saturday it's pulling out of the $280 million deal it signed with sports powerhouse UCLA four years ago.

The company said it's ending the agreement because it paid for marketing benefits it has - quote - "not received for an extended time period."

The partnership had called for Under Armour to exclusively design and supply shoes, clothing and equipment for training and game-day uniforms for all of UCLA's men's and women's varsity athletic teams over a period of 15 years.

The University of California at Los Angeles is famous for its prowess in atheltics. The Bruins boasts 118 NCAA team championships and at least 134 national championships.

UCLA vowed to fight the move, saying it is exploring its options.