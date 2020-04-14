Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary 0 04/14/2020 | 08:58pm EDT Send by mail :

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED (Company Regn. No: 201701284Z) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Anson III, Level 2, M Hotel Singapore, 81 Anson Road, Singapore 079908 on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2.00 p.m. for the following business: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 together with the Auditors' Report thereon. (Resolution 1) 2. To declare a final one-tiertax-exempt dividend of S$0.022 per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. (Resolution 2) [See Explanatory Note (a)] 3. To re-elect Mr. Michio Tanamoto, a Director who is retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 94 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. (Resolution 3) [See Explanatory Note (b)] 4. To re-elect Mr. Masahiro Iwabuchi, a Director who is retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 94 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. (Resolution 4) [See Explanatory Note (b)] 5. To re-elect Mr. Lee Gee Aik, a Director who is retiring by rotation in accordance with Article 94 of the Company's Constitution and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election. (Resolution 5) Mr. Lee Gee Aik will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and he will be considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. [See Explanatory Note (b)] 6. To approve Directors' fees of S$207,500 for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, payable quarterly in arrears (2019: S$217,650.69). (Resolution 6) [See Explanatory Note (c)] 7. To re-appoint Messrs Ernst & Young as the Company's Auditors and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. (Resolution 7) 8. To transact any other ordinary business that may properly be transacted at an Annual General Meeting. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modifications: 9(i) Authority to allot and issue shares "That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Companies Act"), the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and the Company's Constitution, authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:- (A) (i) issue shares of the Company ("Shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise, and/or make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively " Instruments ") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed twenty per centum (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (b) below); (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (a) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:- new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed, provided the options or awards were granted in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares, and, in sub-paragraph (a) above and this sub-paragraph (b), "subsidiary holdings" has the meaning given to it in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution for the time being of the Company; and (unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force (i) until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier; or (ii) in the case of shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution, until the issuance of such shares in accordance with the terms of the Instruments." (Resolution 8) 9(ii) Authority to grant awards and to allot and issue shares under the Uni-Asia Group Performance Share Plan ("PSP") "That approval be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to: grant awards in accordance with the provisions of the PSP; and allot and issue from time to time such number of fully paid-up shares (" Shares ") as may be required to be delivered pursuant to the vesting of awards under the PSP, provided that the aggregate number of Shares over which awards may be granted under the PSP on any date, when aggregated with the number of new shares allotted and issued and/or to be allotted and issued and issued shares (including treasury shares) delivered and/or to be delivered, pursuant to awards granted under the PSP, and any shares subject to any other share option or share incentive schemes of the Company, shall not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings as defined in the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited) of the Company from time to time." (Resolution 9) 9(iii) Proposed Renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate "That: the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire issued and fully paid-up ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (" Shares ") not exceeding in aggregate the Prescribed Limit (as hereinafter defined), at such price(s) as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereinafter defined), whether by way of: an on-market purchase (" On-Market Purchase ") transacted through the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST "); and/or an off-market purchase (" Off-Market Purchase ") (if effected otherwise than on the SGX-ST) in accordance with any equal access scheme (as defined in Section 76C of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (" Singapore Companies Act ")) as may be determined or formulated by the Directors of the Company as they consider it fit, which scheme shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Singapore Companies Act and the listing rules of the SGX-ST, and otherwise in accordance with all other laws, regulations and rules of the SGX-ST as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally (the "Share Purchase Mandate"); unless varied or revoked by an ordinary resolution of shareholders of the Company in general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate may be exercised by the Directors of the Company at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the passing of this Resolution and expiring on: the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held or required by law to be held: the date on which the authority conferred by the Share Purchase Mandate is revoked or varied; or the date on which the purchases or acquisitions of Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate are carried out to the full extent mandated, whichever is the earliest; in this Resolution:

" Prescribed Limit " means the number (subject to any proportionate adjustments as may result from any capital subdivision and/or consolidation of the Company) of issued Shares representing ten per centum (10%) of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings as defined in the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST) of the Company as at the date of the passing of this Resolution; and

" Maximum Price " in relation to a Share to be purchased or acquired, means an amount (excluding related brokerage, commission, clearance fees, stamp duties, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) not exceeding: in the case of an On-Market Purchase, five per centum (5%) above the average of the closing market prices of the Shares over the last five market days on the SGX-ST, on which transactions in the Shares were recorded immediately preceding the day of the On-Market Purchase and deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action occurring during such five market day period and the date of the On-Market Purchase by the Company; and in the case of an Off-Market Purchase, twenty per centum (20%) above the average of the closing market prices of the Shares over the last five market days on the SGX-ST, on which transactions in the Shares were recorded immediately preceding the day on which the Company makes an announcement of an offer under an equal access scheme; and the Directors of the Company and each of them be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents, as may be required) as they or he may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated by this Resolution." (Resolution 10) 9(iv) Proposed Renewal of the Shareholders' Mandate for Interested Person Transactions "That: approval be and is hereby given, for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (" Chapter 9 "), for the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies that are considered to be "entities at risk" (as that term is used in Chapter 9), or any of them, to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of interested person transactions described in the Appendix to Notice of Annual General Meeting dated April 15, 2020 (" Appendix "), with any party who is of the class or classes of interested persons described in the Appendix, provided that such transactions are made on normal commercial terms and in accordance with the review procedures for such interested person transactions (the " IPT Mandate "); the IPT Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; and the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of the Company to give effect to the IPT Mandate and/or this Resolution. (Resolution 11) By Order of the Board Joanna Lim Lan Sim Company Secretary Singapore, April 15, 2020 Explanatory Notes In relation to Resolution 2 proposed under item 2 above, the duly completed transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898 up to 5.00 p.m. on June 18, 2020 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the proposed dividend. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on June 18, 2020 will be entitled to the proposed dividend.

The proposed dividend, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid on June 30, 2020. In relation to Resolutions 3 to 5 proposed under items 3 to 5 above, the detailed information on Mr. Michio Tanamoto, Mr. Masahiro Iwabuchi and Mr. Lee Gee Aik is set out in the section entitled "Board of Directors" and Table 3 in the "Corporate Governance Report" section of the Company's 2019 Annual Report.

Mr. Lee Gee Aik has no shareholdings in the Company and its related corporations, and has no relationships with the Company, its substantial shareholders or its officers. Mr. Lee is considered independent by the Board. In relation to Ordinary Resolution 6 proposed in item 6 above, the Board of Directors proposes the payment of directors' fees to all Independent Non-Executive Directors to be approved by shareholders in advance during the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Upon approval, the directors' fees would then be paid in arrears on a quarterly basis by the Company Statement Pursuant to Article 57 of the Company's Constitution The effect of the resolutions under the heading "Special Business" in this Notice of the Annual General Meeting is:- Resolution 8 proposed in item 9(i) above, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company (unless varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting) from the date of this Annual General Meeting until the date of the next Annual General Meeting, or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares and to make or grant instruments (such as warrants or debentures) convertible into shares and issue shares in pursuance of such instruments. The number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of instruments made or granted) that the Directors of the Company may issue under Resolution 8 shall not exceed fifty per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time of the passing of Resolution 8, of which up to twenty per centum (20%) may be issued other than on a pro rata basis to the shareholders. The aggregate number of shares which may be issued shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company at the time that Resolution 8 is passed, after adjusting for (a) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time that Resolution 8 is passed, and (b) any subsequent bonus issue or consolidation or subdivision of shares. As at 16 March 2020 (the " Latest Practicable Date "), the Company had no treasury shares and subsidiary holdings. Resolution 9 proposed in item 9(ii) above, if passed, will authorise the Directors of the Company to grant awards and to allot and issue new Shares pursuant to the Uni-Asia Group Performance Share Plan (" PSP "), provided that the aggregate number of Shares over which awards may be granted under the PSP on any date, when aggregated with the number of new shares allotted and issued and/or to be allotted and issued and issued shares

(including treasury shares) delivered and/or to be delivered, pursuant to awards granted under the PSP, and any shares subject to any other share option or share incentive schemes of the Company, shall not exceed fifteen per centum (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company from time to time. Resolution 10 proposed in item 9(iii) above, if passed, will authorise the Directors of the Company to make on-market and off-market purchases or acquisitions of Shares of up to 10 per centum (10%) of the issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) (ascertained as at the date of the passing of Resolution 10 above) at such price(s) up to the Maximum Price (as defined in Resolution 10 above) and will empower the Directors of the Company to do all acts necessary to give effect to the Share Purchase Mandate (as defined in Resolution 10 above).

The Company may use internal resources and/or external borrowings to finance purchases or acquisitions of its Shares pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate. The amount of financing required for the Company to purchase or acquire its Shares, and the impact on the Company's financial position, cannot be ascertained as at the date of this Notice as these will depend on the number of Shares purchased or acquired and the price at which such Shares were purchased or acquired and whether the Shares purchased or acquired are held in treasury or cancelled.

Based on the number of issued and paid-up Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date, the purchase or acquisition by the Company of up to the maximum limit of 10 per centum (10%) of its issued Shares will result in the purchase or acquisition of 7,859,998 Shares.

In the case of an On-Market Purchase (as defined in Resolution 10 above) by the Company and assuming that the Company purchases or acquires 7,859,998 Shares at the Maximum Price of S$0.571 per share (being five per centum (5%) above the average of the closing market prices of the Shares for the five market days on which the Shares were traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date), the maximum amount of funds required for the purchase or acquisition of the 7,859,998 Shares is approximately S$4,488,059 (or approximately US$3,160,605 after translation based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$1.42).

In the case of an Off-Market Purchase (as defined in Resolution 10 above) by the Company and assuming that the Company purchases or acquires 7,859,998 Shares at the Maximum Price of S$0.653 per Share (being twenty per centum (20%) above the average of the closing market prices of the Shares for the five market days on which the Shares were traded on the SGX-ST immediately preceding the Latest Practicable Date), the maximum amount of funds required for the purchase or acquisition of the 7,859,998 Shares is approximately S$5,132,579 (or approximately US$3,614,492 after translation based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 to S$ S$1.42).

The financial effects on the Company and the Group arising from the purchase or acquisition of such Shares made pursuant to the Share Purchase Mandate, based on the audited financial statements of the Company, and the Company and its subsidiaries, for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, based on certain assumptions, are set out in the Appendix to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated April 15, 2020 (" Appendix "). Please refer to the Appendix for more details. Resolution 11 proposed in item 9(iv) above is to renew the mandate to enable the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies which are considered to be "entities at risk" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the

SGX-ST, or any of them, to enter into certain interested person transactions with specified classes of interested persons, as described in the Appendix. Please refer to the Appendix for more details Notes: A member of the Company who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than one proxy, the proportion of the shareholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the form of proxy. Any member of the Company who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the form of proxy. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

" Relevant intermediary " has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be deposited at the office of the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, either by hand at 80 Robinson Road, #11-02 Singapore 068898 or by post at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898 not less than 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting. Personal data privacy: By submitting a proxy form appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the personal data of the member by the Company (or its agents or service providers) for the purpose of the processing, administration and analysis by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of proxies and representatives appointed for the AGM (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the AGM (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents or service providers) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, take-over rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) of the member to the Company (or its agents or service providers), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/ or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents or service providers) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the breach of warranty of the member. Notice from the Company on COVID-19 The Company is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation, including any precautionary measures which may be required or recommended by government agencies to minimise the risk of the spread of the virus. In light of the evolving situation, it may be necessary to change the arrangements for this year's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The Company reserves the right to take measures as appropriate in order to minimise any risk to the shareholders and others attending the AGM. In the event such measures are adopted, the Company will make announcements as appropriate. Attachments Original document

