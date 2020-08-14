Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Uni-Asia Group Limited    CHJ   SG1DG7000000

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(CHJ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The Listing Manual

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:09am EDT

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201701284Z

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE LISTING MANUAL

Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), the Board of Directors of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the following transactions in respect of the period reported on under Rule 705 of the Listing Manual, that is, in respect of the half-year ended 30 June 2020: -

  1. Disposal of 49.5% of the Shares of Uni-Asia Hotels Limited

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 June 2020 (the "26 June Announcement"), wherein the Group had on 26 June 2020 disposed 49.5% of the shares of Uni-Asia Hotels Limited ("UA Hotels") to GK VHM Holdings, for a consideration of JYP14,850 (or approximately US$138 after translation at an exchange rate of JYP107.5:US$1.00) (the "Partial Disposal").

Prior to the Partial Disposal, the Group had an interest of 99.0% in UA Hotels. Following completion of the Partial Disposal, the Group's interest in UA Hotels has decreased from 99.0% to 49.5%, and UA Hotels has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group and has become an associated company of the Group.

With respect to UA Hotels, based on the then latest announced audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019 Results"), the book value and net tangible asset value of UA Hotels was approximately negative US$3.3 million and negative US$6.1 million respectively as at 31 December 2019. Based on a desktop valuation dated 24 June 2020 conducted by an independent third party professional firm commissioned by the Group (the "Valuation Report"), the equity value of UA Hotels is negative, with a maximum equity value of approximately negative JPY462 million (or approximately negative US$4.3 million after translation at an exchange rate of JYP107.5:US$1.00), computed based on the discounted cash flow method and employing the capital asset pricing model. In addition, based on the FY2019 Results, UA Hotels was loss-making and recorded a net loss of approximately US$2.2 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

Page 1 of 2

The consideration for the Partial Disposal was arrived at on a willing-buyer,willing-seller basis after taking into account the factors as further described in paragraph 2 of the 26 June Announcement including those set out above (including the equity value of UA Hotels based on the Valuation Report) and the absence of competing bids in light of the current COVID-19 situation. In particular, while there had been external third parties who expressed interest in co-investing in UA Hotels, the Company had not received any offers in a timely manner save for the offer from the Purchaser. The consideration for the Partial Disposal has been satisfied in cash.

  1. Members' Voluntary Liquidation of UNI SALA Capital Investment Limited

UNI SALA Capital Investment Limited ("UNI SALA"), a 51% indirectly owned subsidiary incorporated in Hong Kong, was wound-up by way of members' voluntary liquidation on 11 March 2020.

UNI SALA was established as an investment vehicle to invest in the Group's first Hong Kong property investment project and other property investment projects. As UNI SALA had exited these investment projects following completion of such projects and had since been dormant, the shareholders of UNI SALA had decided to wind up UNI SALA.

The above members' voluntary liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets per share, earnings per share and operating results of the Company for the current financial year.

None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above members' voluntary liquidation.

  1. Transaction Not Included in this Announcement

This announcement excludes a transaction which was previously announced on 22 January 2020 (member's voluntary liquidation of wholly-owned subsidiary Uni Ships and Management Korea Ltd.), as this had already been separately announced pursuant to Rule 704(18)(c) of the Listing Manual before Rule 706A came into effect on 7 February 2020.

For and on behalf of Uni-Asia Group Limited 14 August 2020

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED
05:09aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The L..
PU
07/30FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
06/26ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Partial Disposal Of Interest In Subsidiary
PU
06/04UNI ASIA : Annual General Meeting Minutes
PU
05/20UNI ASIA : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
05/15UNI ASIA : 1q2020 Corporate Update Presentation
PU
05/15UNI ASIA : Change To Half-Yearly Reporting
PU
04/14ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/03REPLACE - CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTIO : : Mandatory
PU
04/03UNI ASIA : Confirmation Of Appointment Date Of CEO
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 M - -
Net income 2020 0,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 118x
Yield 2020 1,97%
Capitalization 27,8 M 27,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 437
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Uni-Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43 $
Last Close Price 0,35 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Fukuyado Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michio Tanamoto Executive Chairman
Kai Ching Lim Group Chief Financial Officer
Gee Aik Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Masahiro Iwabuchi Non-Independent Executive Director & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED-34.46%28
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.18%37 181
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-22.90%32 864
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.34%31 189
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.25%29 098
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.79%28 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group