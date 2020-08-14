Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Announcement Pursuant To Rule 706a Of The Listing Manual

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201701284Z

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE LISTING MANUAL

Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), the Board of Directors of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the following transactions in respect of the period reported on under Rule 705 of the Listing Manual, that is, in respect of the half-year ended 30 June 2020: -

Disposal of 49.5% of the Shares of Uni-Asia Hotels Limited

The Company refers to its announcement of 26 June 2020 (the "26 June Announcement"), wherein the Group had on 26 June 2020 disposed 49.5% of the shares of Uni-Asia Hotels Limited ("UA Hotels") to GK VHM Holdings, for a consideration of JYP14,850 (or approximately US$138 after translation at an exchange rate of JYP107.5:US$1.00) (the "Partial Disposal").

Prior to the Partial Disposal, the Group had an interest of 99.0% in UA Hotels. Following completion of the Partial Disposal, the Group's interest in UA Hotels has decreased from 99.0% to 49.5%, and UA Hotels has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group and has become an associated company of the Group.

With respect to UA Hotels, based on the then latest announced audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ("FY2019 Results"), the book value and net tangible asset value of UA Hotels was approximately negative US$3.3 million and negative US$6.1 million respectively as at 31 December 2019. Based on a desktop valuation dated 24 June 2020 conducted by an independent third party professional firm commissioned by the Group (the "Valuation Report"), the equity value of UA Hotels is negative, with a maximum equity value of approximately negative JPY462 million (or approximately negative US$4.3 million after translation at an exchange rate of JYP107.5:US$1.00), computed based on the discounted cash flow method and employing the capital asset pricing model. In addition, based on the FY2019 Results, UA Hotels was loss-making and recorded a net loss of approximately US$2.2 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

