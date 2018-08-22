Uni Bio Science : Cedrus Reiterated Overweight Rating on Uni-Bio Science Group Limited with a June 2019 Price Target of HKD0.28

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedrus Investments issued a company update report on Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Uni-Bio Science" or "the Group") (stock code: 0690) on 21 August 2018. In view of the Group's successful marketing strategies and partnerships as well as strong pipeline, Cedrus believes Uni-Bio Science represents a prudent investment choice with high growth potential for long-term investors. Cedrus reiterated its overweight rating on Uni-Bio Science with a June 2019 price target of HKD0.28, representing a potential upside of approximately 183% versus closing price of HKD0.099 on 20 August 2018.

Against the backdrop of pricing pressure industry-wide, Uni-Bio Science took a series of strategic actions in 2017 to mitigate the adverse impact. First, it enhanced its sales and marketing functionality by refining the sales and marketing team and expanding the salesforce to comply with the latest regulations and strengthen its competitive edges in the market, laying solid foundation for future growth. Regarding the company's product portfolio, its marketed products (GeneTime®, GeneSoft® and Pinup®) have been posting positive revenue growth over the last four years. With broader reimbursement scope, wider applications, optimized marketing structure and expanded tendering coverage, overall sales volume of GeneTime® (15 ml) enjoyed an 11.6% YoY growth last year. In addition, the Group successfully launched the potentially best-in-class oral anti-diabetic (OAD), drug Bokangtai (Mitiglinide tablets), which was included in China's 2017 National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) and shipped to over 100 hospitals in Fujian province during that year and won tenders in nine provinces.

Second, Uni-Bio Science continued to invest heavily in R&D and develop innovative and proprietary products according to the market dynamics. The Uni-PTH for osteoporosis is expected to be launched as early as 1H 2019, while the phase III clinical study on Uni-E4 (liquid formulation), positioned as a major second-line treatment option for type-2 diabetes, is planned for 1H 2019.

Most importantly, Uni-Bio Science forged different forms of partnership with reputable players in the industry like a strategic alliance with HeungKong Group. During 2017, Uni-Bio Science completed two subscription agreements for gross proceeds of approximately HK$144 million, including a HK$120 million investment by HeungKong Great Health Fund I. The collaboration with HeungKong Group allows Uni-Bio Science to leverage on HeungKong Group's financial resources (receiving an investment of HK$120 million), investment banking expertise, and medical network in China to broaden Uni-Bio Science's scope of business and strengthen its competitive advantages as a whole. The alliance already produced positive results in 2017, only a few months following its existence. HeungKong Group has helped Uni-Bio Science's products successful listed in hospital chains in Tianjin and healthcare centers in Guangdong province.

Meanwhile, the partnerships Uni-Bio Science have formed with CR Zizhu (on the distribution of GeneSoft® in China) and Beijing Baiao Pharmaceutical (on the development of Acarbose under the multi-drug co-development agreement signed with Beijing Sun-Novo) have borne fruit. For the former, Uni-Bio Science's number of ophthalmology hospital coverage doubled at year-end 2017 relative to that at the beginning of the same year. For the latter, Uni-Bio Science is expected to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application for Acarbose in 1H 2019.

Over the last 12 months, Uni-Bio Science achieved important milestones on sales and marketing as well as R&D. Cedrus believes that a more efficient and dedicated sales and marketing team combined with a unique product portfolio with pipeline assets not only broadening the therapeutic markets addressed but also enhancing its market position in existing market allows Uni-Bio Science to maximize business opportunities and minimize the impact from ever-changing market conditions and regulations. Therefore, Cedrus maintained its Overweight rating on Uni-Bio Science.

About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited, a leading integrated biopharmaceutical company, is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development center located in Dongguan, PRC is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with CFDA requirements. The Group also has two GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group is focused on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of diabetes, ophthalmology and dermatology.

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.

