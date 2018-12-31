Log in
Uni President China : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, PROCESS AGENT AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE（Download A）

12/31/2018 | 08:44am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 220)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, PROCESS AGENT AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces that with effect from 1 January 2019:

  • (i) Mr. Pang has resigned as the Company Secretary, the Process Agent and an Authorised Representative; and

  • (ii) Mr. Fung has been appointed as the Company Secretary, the Process Agent and an Authorised Representative.

RESIGNATION OF COMPANY SECRETARY, PROCESS AGENT AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors ("Board") of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that due to the pursuit of other career opportunities, Mr. Pang Ka Fai, Angus ("Mr. Pang") has resigned as (i) the company secretary of the Company ("Company Secretary"); (ii) the authorised representative of the Company for the purpose of accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("Process Agent"); and (iii) an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") respectively with effect from 1 January 2019.

Mr. Pang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no circumstances related to his resignation as the Company Secretary, the Process Agent or the Authorised Representative which need to be brought to the attention of the Stock Exchange or the shareholders of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF COMPANY SECRETARY, PROCESS AGENT AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Fung Kwan Ho ("Mr. Fung") has been appointed as the

Company Secretary, the Process Agent and an Authorised Representative respectively with effect from 1

January 2019.

Mr. Fung joined the Group in May 2014 as the company secretarial officer of the Company and has over 8 years of experience in the field of accounting and corporate secretarial practice. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from Edinburgh Napier University, the United Kingdom. He is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Pang for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and extend its welcome to Mr. Fung on his new appointment.

By Order of the Board Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

Lo Chih-Hsien

Chairman

31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Lo Chih-Hsien and Mr. Liu Xinhua as executive Directors; Mr. Su Tsung-Ming and Mr. Chen Kuo-Hui as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Sun-Te, Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony and Mr. Lo Peter as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:43:08 UTC
