Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.    0220

UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. (0220)
Uni President China : INSIDE INFORMATION – ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY（Download A）

12/31/2018 | 08:44am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 220)

INSIDE INFORMATION - ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. ("Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board ("Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that a dividend policy ("Dividend Policy") was adopted by the Company on 31 December 2018. The Dividend Policy aims at enhancing transparency of the Company and facilitating its shareholders ("Shareholders") and investors to make informed investment decisions relating to the Company. According to the Dividend Policy, in addition to the final dividends, the Company may declare interim dividends or special dividends from time to time.

FINAL DIVIDENDS

Subject to the other factors set out below, the final dividends to be declared and paid by the Company to the Shareholders shall be not less than 20% of the Company's audited consolidated profit attributable to the Shareholders in any financial year.

SPECIAL/INTERIM DIVIDENDS

The Board may also from time to time pay to the Shareholders such interim and special dividends as it considers to be justified after considering the factors set out below.

OTHER FACTORS TO CONSIDER

The declaration and payment of any dividend (including interim, special and final dividends) shall be determined at the sole discretion of the Board having taken into account:

  • • the general financial position of the Group;

  • • the Group's current and future operations;

  • • the Group's working capital requirements;

  • • liquidity position of the Group;

  • • dividends received from the subsidiaries and associate companies of the Company;

  • • general economic or market conditions;

  • • contractual restrictions of the Group; and

  • • any other factors affecting the Group.

The payment of dividends by the Company is also subject to and regulated under the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands and the articles of association of the Company.

Whilst the Dividend Policy reflects the Board's current views on the financial and cash-flow position of the Group, the Dividend Policy will continue to be reviewed from time to time by the Board and there can be no assurance that any dividend will be paid in any particular amount for any given period. The Dividend Policy shall in no way constitute a legally binding commitment by the Company that any dividend will be paid in any particular amount and/or in no way obligate the Company to declare a dividend at any time or from time to time.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

Lo Chih-Hsien

Chairman

31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Lo Chih-Hsien and Mr. Liu Xinhua as executive Directors; Mr. Su Tsung-Ming and Mr. Chen Kuo-Hui as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Chen Sun-Te, Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony and Mr. Lo Peter as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 07:43:08 UTC
