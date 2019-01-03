Uni President China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018（Download A）

Log in
UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. (0220)
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 2018

01/03/2019 | 05:04am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedUni-President China Holdings Ltd. 03/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

220

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (HKD)capital (HKD)Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

Description :

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

500,000,000

No. of preference shares

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,319,334,000

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of the

month

4,319,334,000

-

-

-

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.N/A

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.N/A

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 04:03:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 22 378 M
EBIT 2018 1 453 M
Net income 2018 1 126 M
Finance 2018 1 821 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 22,97
P/E ratio 2019 20,22
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 25 786 M
Technical analysis trends UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,45  CNY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Hua Liu President & Executive Director
Chih-Hsien Lo Chairman
Tzu Chiang Liu Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Te Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.-0.74%3 765
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.00%201 546
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC0.00%35 617
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD0.00%14 041
COCA-COLA HBC0.00%11 512
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV0.00%9 877
