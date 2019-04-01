Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.    0220   KYG9222R1065

UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.

(0220)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Uni President China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 2019（Download A）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

Date Submitted

02-04-2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 220

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HKD)

(HKD)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

-

-

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

0.01

500,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2019 年 3 月

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

500,000,000

(HKD) :

2019 年 3 月

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,319,334,000

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

-

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

4,319,334,000

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

N/A

(

/ /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

2019 年 3 月

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

2019 年 3 月

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 03:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDIN
04/01UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
03/22UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2018 FINAL RESULTS（Download Aᦀ..
PU
01/02UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee（Down..
PU
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee（Download ..
PU
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : INSIDE INFORMATION – ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICYA..
PU
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, PROCESS AGENT AND AUTHORISED ..
PU
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Morgan lifts U-Presid China to HK$7.2
AQ
2018UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : UBS ups Uni-President China to HK$9.09
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 22 927 M
EBIT 2019 1 503 M
Net income 2019 1 206 M
Finance 2019 2 784 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 21,18
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 28 436 M
Chart UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,74  CNY
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Hua Liu President & Executive Director
Chih-Hsien Lo Chairman
Tzu Chiang Liu Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Te Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD.13.38%4 254
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-1.33%200 334
KEURIG DR PEPPER8.03%39 328
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD6.33%14 490
COCA-COLA HBC AG6.28%12 418
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-1.49%9 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About