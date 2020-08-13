Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Uni-President China Holdings Ltd    220   KYG9222R1065

UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD

(220)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uni President China : PRESENTATION ON 2020 INTERIM RESULTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 220)

PRESENTATION ON 2020 INTERIM RESULTS

A presentation in relation to the results of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is appended to this announcement.

On behalf of the Board

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

Lo Chih-Hsien

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised Mr. Lo Chih-Hsien and Mr. Liu Xinhua as executive directors; Mr. Chen Kuo-Hui and Mr. Su Tsung-Ming as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chen Sun-Te, Mr. Chen Johnny, Mr. Fan Ren-Da, Anthony and Mr. Lo Peter as independent non-executive directors.

2020 Interim Results

13 August, 2020

Disclaimers

The information contained in this presentation is intended solely for your personal reference. Such information is subject to change without notice and no representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance, should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained in this presentation. This presentation does not intend to provide, and you may not rely on this presentation as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company's financial or trading position or prospects. None of the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) whatsoever for any loss or damage howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

This presentation contains projections and forward-looking statements that may reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which are subject to various risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or financial instruments or the provision of any investment advice, and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract, commitment or investment decision in relation thereto, nor does this presentation constitute a recommendation regarding the securities or financial instruments of the Company.

Results Highlight

(In RMB mn unless otherwise noted)

1H20

1H19

YoY

Revenue

11,817

11,470

3.0%

Gross profit

4,226

4,195

0.7%

Gross margin

35.8%

36.6%

-0.8 ppts

Operating profit

1,389

1,305

6.4%

Operating margin

11.8%

11.4%

0.4 ppts

Pretax profit

1,495

1,392

7.4%

Pretax margin

12.6%

12.1%

0.5 ppts

Net profit

1,065

997

6.8%

Net margin

9.0%

8.7%

0.3 ppts

EPS (RMB cents)

24.66

23.09

6.8%

ROE *

7.9%

7.6%

0.3 ppts

*ROE figures are based on average equity attributable to shareholders of the company

3

Earnings drivers (1H20)

(RMB mn)

1H20 vs. 1H19

+3.0% YoY

+6.4% YoY

+7.4% YoY

+6.8% YoY

Positive

Gross Margin

OP Margin

Pretax Margin

Net Margin

Negative

35.8% -0.8 ppts

11.8% +0.4 ppts

12.6% +0.5 ppts

9.0% +0.3 ppts

* Including selling and marketing, administrative, other income/expenses and other gains/ (losses) - net

4

Financial Highlights

1H20

2019

1H19

(RMB mn)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Cash*

6,104

28%

6,484

30%

5,096

25%

Borrowings**

2,456

11%

1,163

5%

1,978

10%

Total Assets

22,010

100%

21,757

100%

20,527

100%

Total Equity

13,327

61%

13,633

63%

13,173

64%

(Borrowings** - Cash*)/ Equity

-27.4%

-39.0%

-23.7%

Current Ratio

79.1%

91.8%

97.0%

Trade Receivable Turnover Days

9

9

9

Inventories Turnover Days

35

41

32

Trade Payable Turnover Days

40

42

39

  • Including cash and bank balances, and long-term time deposits
  • excluding lease liabilities

5

Revenue breakdown by product

Total Revenue (RMB mn)

1H19 Revenue mix

1H20 Revenue mix

Food revenue growth of 22% YoY in 1H20. The Group delivered instant noodles to places where consumers had the most urgent needs, and we will launch

differentiated innovative products selectively. "Kai Xiao Zao" revenue grow multiple times in 1H20.

* Food segment include self-heating rice meals "Kai Xiao Zao（開小灶）"

6

Beverage rev* breakdown by type

Total Revenue (RMB mn)

1H19 Revenue mix

1H20 Revenue mix

  • Beverage revenue decline 7% YoY in 1H20, however, classic brands of "Uni Assam Milk Tea (統一阿薩姆 奶茶)" business marked a 3% YoY growth for the same period.

* Denotes revenue

7

Segment Performance

(RMB mn)

Food*

Beverages

Revenue

Gross margin

Operating margin**

* Food segment include self-heating rice meals "Kai Xiao Zao（開小灶）"

8

**Segment profit does not include unallocated profit/ (loss) which are mostly Headquarter expenses

Expenses breakdown

(RMB mn)

1H20 vs. 1H19

Selling and marketing

Administrative expense

Company expense*

expense ratio** to

ratio** to 3.9% (-0.3

ratio to 26.1% (-0.2

22.2% (+0.1 ppt YoY)

ppts YoY)

ppts YoY)

* Selling and marketing plus administrative expense

9

** As % of revenue

Q & A Session

ir@pec.com.cn

Disclaimer

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 04:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDIN
12:16aUNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Presentation on 2020 interim results
PU
08/07UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Announcement of 2020 interim results
PU
05/26UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD : annual earnings release
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Inside information - unaudited financial information
PU
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Interim Report 2019（Download A）
PU
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS（Download AA..
PU
2019UNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 804 M 3 286 M 3 286 M
Net income 2020 1 456 M 210 M 210 M
Net cash 2020 3 200 M 461 M 461 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
Yield 2020 4,53%
Capitalization 30 730 M 4 430 M 4 428 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 28 873
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,07 CNY
Last Close Price 7,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xin Hua Liu President & Executive Director
Chih Hsien Lo Chairman
Tzu Chiang Liu Chief Financial Officer
Sheng Te Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Ren Da Fan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-2.81%4 375
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-13.79%205 880
KEURIG DR PEPPER2.14%41 611
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-13.75%11 099
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.3.91%10 348
COCA-COLA HBC AG-16.10%10 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group