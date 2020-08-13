Uni President China : PRESENTATION ON 2020 INTERIM RESULTS
PRESENTATION ON 2020 INTERIM RESULTS
A presentation in relation to the results of Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is appended to this announcement.
2020 Interim Results
13 August, 2020
Results Highlight
(In RMB mn unless otherwise noted)
1H20
1H19
YoY
Revenue
11,817
11,470
3.0%
Gross profit
4,226
4,195
0.7%
Gross margin
35.8%
36.6%
-0.8 ppts
Operating profit
1,389
1,305
6.4%
Operating margin
11.8%
11.4%
0.4 ppts
Pretax profit
1,495
1,392
7.4%
Pretax margin
12.6%
12.1%
0.5 ppts
Net profit
1,065
997
6.8%
Net margin
9.0%
8.7%
0.3 ppts
EPS (RMB cents)
24.66
23.09
6.8%
ROE *
7.9%
7.6%
0.3 ppts
*ROE figures are based on average equity attributable to shareholders of the company
3
Earnings drivers (1H20)
(RMB mn)
1H20 vs. 1H19
+3.0% YoY
+6.4% YoY
+7.4% YoY
+6.8% YoY
Positive
Gross Margin
OP Margin
Pretax Margin
Net Margin
Negative
35.8% -0.8 ppts
11.8% +0.4 ppts
12.6% +0.5 ppts
9.0% +0.3 ppts
* Including selling and marketing, administrative, other income/expenses and other gains/ (losses) - net
4
Financial Highlights
1H20
2019
1H19
(RMB mn)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Cash*
6,104
28%
6,484
30%
5,096
25%
Borrowings**
2,456
11%
1,163
5%
1,978
10%
Total Assets
22,010
100%
21,757
100%
20,527
100%
Total Equity
13,327
61%
13,633
63%
13,173
64%
(Borrowings** - Cash*)/ Equity
-27.4%
-39.0%
-23.7%
Current Ratio
79.1%
91.8%
97.0%
Trade Receivable Turnover Days
9
9
9
Inventories Turnover Days
35
41
32
Trade Payable Turnover Days
40
42
39
Including cash and bank balances, and long-term time deposits
excluding lease liabilities
5
Revenue breakdown by product
Total Revenue (RMB mn)
1H19 Revenue mix
1H20 Revenue mix
Food revenue growth of 22% YoY in 1H20. The Group delivered instant noodles to places where consumers had the most urgent needs, and we will launch
differentiated innovative products selectively. "Kai Xiao Zao" revenue grow multiple times in 1H20.
* Food segment include self-heating rice meals "Kai Xiao Zao（開小灶）"
6
Beverage rev* breakdown by type
Total Revenue (RMB mn)
1H19 Revenue mix
1H20 Revenue mix
Beverage revenue decline 7% YoY in 1H20, however, classic brands of "Uni Assam Milk Tea (統一阿薩姆 奶茶)" business marked a 3% YoY growth for the same period.
* Denotes revenue
7
Segment Performance
(RMB mn)
Food*
Beverages
Revenue
Gross margin
Operating margin**
* Food segment include self-heating rice meals "Kai Xiao Zao（開小灶）"
8
**Segment profit does not include unallocated profit/ (loss) which are mostly Headquarter expenses
Expenses breakdown
(RMB mn)
1H20 vs. 1H19
Selling and marketing
Administrative expense
Company expense*
expense ratio** to
ratio** to 3.9% (-0.3
ratio to 26.1% (-0.2
22.2% (+0.1 ppt YoY)
ppts YoY)
ppts YoY)
* Selling and marketing plus administrative expense
