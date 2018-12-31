Uni President China : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee（Download A）

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

統一企業中國控股有限公司

Terms of reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company

Adopted by the Board on 23 November 2007

First Revised on 27 March 2012

Second Revised on 11 December 2015

Third Revised on 14 December 2018

DEFINITIONS

In these terms of reference, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the meaning set out below:

"Articles of Association" means the Articles of Association of the Company, as may be amended from time to time; "Board" means the Board of Directors of the Company; "Committee" means the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company; "Company" means Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (統一企業中國控股有限公 司); "Director(s)" means the director(s) of the Company; "Exchange" means The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time; "Independent Non- means the independent non-executive Director(s); executive Director(s)" "Listing Rules" means the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Exchange; and "senior management" means the category of persons considered as senior management under the Listing Rules. 1

Purpose of the Committee

The purpose of the Committee is to provide assistance to the Board in fulfilling its legal and fiduciary obligations with respect to matters involving the accounting, auditing, financial reporting, internal control and legal compliance functions of the Company and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, assisting the Board's oversight of (a) the integrity of the Company's financial statements, (b) the Company's compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, (c) the Company's independent auditors' qualifications and independence, and (d) the performance of the Company's independent auditors and the Company's internal audit function.

Composition

1 The Committee shall comprise non-executive Directors (including Independent Non-executive Directors) only. The Committee shall comprise a minimum of three members and a majority of whom shall be Independent Non-executive Directors and consist of at least one Independent Non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required under the Listing Rules.

2 A former partner of the Company's existing auditing firm shall be prohibited from acting as a member of the Committee for a period of two years commencing from the date of the person ceasing: 2.1 to be a partner of the firm; or 2.2 to have any financial interest in the firm, whichever is later.

3 The chairman of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall be an Independent Non-executive Director.

4 The appointment of any member of the Committee may be revoked, or additional members may be appointed to the Committee by resolutions of the Board. An appointment of a member of the Committee shall be automatically revoked if such member ceases to be a member of the Board.

5 The secretary of the Committee shall be the Company's secretary or any person designated as such by the Committee from time to time.

Disclosure of interests and Voting

Each member of the Committee shall disclose to the Committee any personal financial interest in, and any potential conflict of interest arising from, any matter to be decided by the Committee. A member of the Committee shall abstain from voting on any resolution(s) of the Committee in which he or any of his associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) has a material interest and shall not be counted towards the quorum of such a meeting at which such resolution(s) is/are considered by the Committee, unless any exceptions set out in the

Articles of Association apply.

Proceedings

7 Unless otherwise agreed by all the members of the Committee (either orally or in writing), a meeting shall be called by at least seven days' notice. Irrespective of the length of notice being given, attendance of a member of the Committee at a meeting constitutes a waiver of such notice unless the member of the Committee attending the meeting attends for the express purpose of objecting, at the beginning of the meeting, to the transaction of any business on the grounds that the meeting has not been properly convened.

8 Notice of meeting shall be given to each member of the Committee, and to any other person invited to attend, in person orally or in writing or by telephone or by email or by facsimile transmission at the telephone or facsimile or address or email address last notified to the secretary of the Committee by such member of the Committee or in such other manner as the members of the Committee may from time to time determine. Any notice given orally shall be confirmed in writing as soon as practicable and before the meeting.

9 Notice of meeting shall state the purpose, time and venue of the meeting.

10 The quorum for meetings of the Committee shall be not less than any two of its members, present in person or by means of a telephone conference or other communications equipment by means of which all persons participating in the meeting can hear each other.

11 A member of the Committee may and, on the request of a member of the Company, the secretary to the Committee shall, at any time convene a meeting of the Committee, but in any event meetings of the Committee are to be held not less than twice every year or at such frequency as required under the Listing Rules or other regulatory requirements applicable to the Company from time to time. The meetings must be chaired by an Independent Non-executive Director.

12 The Committee shall meet separately on a periodic basis with (i) the management, (ii) the head of the Company's internal audit department (or any officer(s) assuming the relevant functions but having a different designation) and/or other person(s) responsible for accounting, financial reporting and internal audit functions and (iii) representative(s) of the Company's external auditors, in each case to discuss any matters that the Committee or any of the above persons or firms believe should be brought to the Committee's attention. Other members of the Board shall also have the right of attendance. The Company's external auditors may also request a meeting of the Committee to be convened if it considers that is necessary.

13 The Chief Financial Officer and the Controller (if applicable) of the Company, and a representative of the external auditors of the Company shall normally attend meetings of the Committee. However, at least once a year the Committee shall meet with the Company's external and internal auditors without the executive Directors present.

Authorities and Duties

The Committee is authorised by the Board:

14.1 to seek any information it requires from any employee of the Company and/or its subsidiaries and all such employees are directed to co-operate with any request made by the Committee;

14.2 to investigate any matters within these terms of reference and all suspected fraudulent acts involving the Group and request the management to make investigation and submit reports;

14.3 where necessary, to obtain legal or other independent professional advice at the cost of the Company;

14.4 to secure the attendance of any person with relevant experience and expertise at Committee meetings as it considers appropriate;

14.5 to request the Board to take all necessary actions, including convening an extraordinary general meeting to replace and dismiss the auditors of the Group;

14.6 where there is any disagreement between the Committee and the Board on the selection, appointment, resignation or dismissal of the Company's external auditors which cannot be resolved, to report its own recommendation on such matters to the shareholders of the Company;

14.7 to be provided with and to have access to sufficient resources to perform its duties.

The duties of the Committee are: