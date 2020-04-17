Log in
Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2020 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

04/17/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Paris, Amsterdam, April 17, 2020


Press release


Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares in respect of 2020 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Annual General Meeting

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") has previously announced that Friday, May 8, 2020, (7:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time) will be the record date for the purpose of determining CHESS Depositary Interest ("CDI") holders' entitlement to give voting instructions for the Annual General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") to be held on May 15, 2020.

URW SE has sought and been granted from the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") waivers to allow URW to defer, and not to process conversions between its stapled share and CDI registers, during the period commencing on and including Monday, May 4, 2020, and ending on and including Wednesday, May 13, 2020, (the voting entitlement record date for URW SE shareholders).

Therefore, there will be a deferral and no-processing of conversions between URW's stapled share and CDI registers during the period described above.

The waivers are intended to prevent the potential for votes to be cast twice in respect of the same URW SE ordinary shares as a result of the record date for determining entitlements to vote at the 2020 Annual General Meeting for CDI holders being earlier than the record date for determining URW SE shareholders’ entitlement to vote.


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations 
Samuel Warwood
Maarten Otte 
+33 1 76 77 58 02 
Maarten.otte@urw.com

Media Relations 
Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
+33 1 76 77 57 94
Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com



About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at €65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.
With the support of its 3,600 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. As at December 31, 2019, the Group had a development pipeline of €8.3 Bn.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and from an A3 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
