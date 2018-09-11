Sustainability: GRESB ranked us #1 among all listed retail companies worldwide

Log in
09/11/2018 | 06:12pm CEST
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was ranked Sector Leader by GRESB in the Retail/Global/Listed category* among all listed retail companies worldwide. We were also ranked number one among all European listed companies, and all European retail companies, with a score of 93/100!

Additionally, we were awarded the Green Star for the 8th year in a row. The Green Star is awarded to entities with scores higher than 50 on both Management & Policy and Implementation & Measurement dimensions.

GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. Working in collaboration with the industry, GRESB defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets, providing standardised and validated ESG data to more than 75 institutional investors, representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital.

'The Sector Leaders have set the bar even higher for sustainability performance in 2018, while at the same time paving the way for the entire sector to follow', declared Sander Paul van Tongeren, Managing Director at GRESB.

In 2016, the Group took up a long-term challenge with its Better Places 2030 strategy, which sets out ambitious and tangible objectives to be achieved by 2030. This roadmap is structured around one main target: to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% in 2030 (vs 2015). In doing so, we were the first listed real estate company to incorporate CSR into the entire value chain and address the wide scope of indirect carbon emissions resulting from construction works, transportation, and energy consumption by tenants.

Find out more about our ESG scores here.

*The Westfield acquisition was finalised after GRESB's assessment. Only Unibail-Rodamco's performance was taken into account.

Disclaimer

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 16:11:15 UTC
