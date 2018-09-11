Sustainability: GRESB ranked us #1 among all listed retail companies worldwide

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield was ranked Sector Leader by GRESB in the Retail/Global/Listed category* among all listed retail companies worldwide. We were also ranked number one among all European listed companies, and all European retail companies, with a score of 93/100!

Additionally, we were awarded the Green Star for the 8th year in a row. The Green Star is awarded to entities with scores higher than 50 on both Management & Policy and Implementation & Measurement dimensions.

GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. Working in collaboration with the industry, GRESB defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets, providing standardised and validated ESG data to more than 75 institutional investors, representing over USD 18 trillion in institutional capital.