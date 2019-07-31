Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE    URW   FR0013326246

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

(URW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK mall operator Intu's shares slump as retail failures weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Model Bethan Sowerby wears a dress made using graphene during a media event at the Intu Trafford centre shopping complex in Manchester

(Reuters) - Shares in British shopping centre operator Intu sank more than 21% on Wednesday after reporting a fall in first-half net rental income on Wednesday, the latest sign of weakness in a struggling British retail sector.

Intu, which scrapped its dividend earlier this year and changed management after two failed takeover bids, said it was adopting a new five-year strategy to reshape its business and focus on fixing its balance sheet.

Intu forecast like-for-like net rental income down moderately in 2020, after a 7.7% fall in the six months ended June 30. Its shares were down 21% to 55.3 pence in morning trade.

The selloff in the company's shares also weighed on other mall operators. European peers and real estate investment trusts (REITs) such as Hammerson, Uniball-Rodamco and Derwent London were all trading lower.

Intu has been hit with high-profile closures and company voluntary agreements - an insolvency procedure used by retailers to restructure leases - from brands like Debenhams, Toys R Us, House of Fraser, New Look and HMV.

"With no sign retail pressure is easing and full disposals proving hard to achieve there is little we believe management can do to ease pain in the near term making an equity raise more likely," Liberum analysts said, calling it an "awful H1".

"CHALLENGING"

A series of company voluntary agreements have led to uncertainty over the value of the income from retail properties and many British property developers have been looking to move away from the ailing retail sector.

Many retail firms are also shutting down stores to cut costs and focusing on online sales, dealing a blow to real estate firms like Intu, Hammerson and Land Securities that get a large chunk of their business from retailers.

"The first half of 2019 has been challenging for Intu," Chief Executive Officer Matthew Roberts said in a statement.

Intu said it expects like-for-like net rental income at a similar level for the rest of the year and estimated the impact of administrations and CVAs on net rental income at 4.3% in the first half of the year, with 71 stores closed.

In a sign of the challenges Intu faces, clothing retailer Next said it was negotiating lower rents for its stores.

"When the leases are coming up for renewal we are seeing significant reductions in rent, which is allowing us to keep stores open which would otherwise have to close if the rent had not come down," Simon Wolfson, CEO of Next, told Reuters. The company upgraded its sales and profit forecast on Wednesday.

Intu, which has been looking to preserve cash and reduce its debt by selling assets, also said it has cut around 10% of management roles since the end of June, saving 5 million pounds in cash annually.

The company, which owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester, said it would not pay a dividend for the time being to retain cash within the business.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London and additional reporting by Samantha Machado; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Deepa Babington)

By Tanishaa Nadkar and Noor Zainab Hussain
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DERWENT LONDON -1.54% 2946 Delayed Quote.4.94%
HAMMERSON -4.63% 228.9 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
INTU PROPERTIES -20.30% 55.7 Delayed Quote.-38.04%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -1.91% 808.2 Delayed Quote.2.61%
NEXT 8.51% 6097.4 Delayed Quote.40.72%
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE -2.04% 122.55 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
04:33aUK mall operator Intu's shares slump as retail failures weigh
RE
07/18UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces the ..
GL
07/16UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Dunking in Paris – NBA stars put on a show at ..
PU
07/12UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : A new culinary oasis at Centro
PU
07/09UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : A new ambition for Better Places 2030
PU
07/09UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : A new ambition for Better Places 2030
GL
07/04TRENDING STORE : The first ever AI-Powered store of the future
PU
07/03UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of Tour Maj..
GL
07/03Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of Tour Majunga
GL
07/02UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : invests in London East Bank project
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 823 M
EBIT 2019 2 412 M
Net income 2019 1 612 M
Debt 2019 24 924 M
Yield 2019 8,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73x
P/E ratio 2020 8,11x
EV / Sales2019 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 14,6x
Capitalization 17 330 M
Chart UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
Duration : Period :
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 151,08  €
Last Close Price 125,25  €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christophe Cuvillier Group Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Sieben Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Cornelius Warmolt Lunsingh Tonckens Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Louis Laurens Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Pelmore Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-7.50%19 316
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-4.63%49 504
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 876
SCENTRE GROUP1.54%14 429
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.06%11 185
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.8.37%8 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group