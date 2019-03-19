Paris, Amsterdam, March 19, 2019

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco S.E.: dividend announcement for the financial year 2018

The stapled shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") are composed of one share of Unibail-Rodamco S.E. ("UR SE") and one class A share of WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V.

For the financial year 2018, URW proposes a cash dividend of €10.80 per stapled share. Subject to the approval of the UR SE Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the dividend for 2018 will be paid by UR SE as follows:

An interim dividend of €5.40 per share on March 29, 2019 (ex-dividend date March 27, 2019); and

A final dividend of €5.40 per share, subject to approval of the UR SE AGM, on July 5, 2019 (ex-dividend date July 3, 2019).

The statutory 2018 result of UR SE (the parent company) was a profit of €1,457.5 Mn. The 2018 result of UR SE's SIIC sector amounted to €1,280.4 Mn. The SIIC dividend distribution obligation is €1,008.6 Mn. After payment of the proposed dividend, this obligation will have been met for 2018.

Assuming approval by the UR SE AGM to be held on May 17, 2019:

€7.30 of the dividend will have been paid from UR SE's tax exempt real estate activities (the "SIIC dividend"). This dividend corresponds to the distribution obligation under the SIIC regime.

For French tax residents, the SIIC dividend will not be eligible for the tax exemption provided for under the parent-subsidiary regime when received by institutional shareholders that are subject to corporate income tax. A 12.8% flat tax, plus 17.2% of social charges, will be withheld for individual shareholders. Individual shareholders may elect to pay income tax at the standard progressive rate (without the benefit of the 40% rebate) instead of paying the flat tax at 12.8%.

For non-French tax residents, the SIIC dividend will bear French withholding tax (30% for institutional shareholders and 12.8% for individual shareholders) reduced by the provisions of applicable double tax treaties.

For French Undertakings for Collective Investments (UCI) and comparable non-French UCIs, a 15% withholding tax will be levied on the SIIC dividend.

The remaining €3.50 will have been paid from UR SE's non-tax exempt activities (the "non-SIIC dividend").

For French tax residents, the non-SIIC dividend will be eligible for the tax exemption provided for under the parent-subsidiary regime when received by institutional shareholders subject to French corporate income tax. The 12.8% flat tax, plus 17.2% of social charges, will be withheld for individual shareholders. Individual shareholders may elect to pay income tax at the standard progressive rate (with the benefit of the 40% rebate) instead of paying the flat tax at 12.8%.

For non-French tax residents, the non-SIIC dividend will bear applicable French withholding tax (30% for institutional shareholders and 12.8% for individual shareholders) reduced by the provisions of applicable double tax treaties. Non-French UCIs could be exempt from the withholding tax if certain conditions are met.

Shareholders and CHESS Depositary Interest holders should consult with their tax advisor regarding the local tax treatment of their dividend income.

